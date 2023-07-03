Macky Sall, Senegal’s Leader, Says He Won’t Run for Third Term

President Macky Sall of Senegal mentioned on Monday that he wouldn’t search a 3rd time period in workplace, placing an finish to months of tensions over a hypothetical candidacy that many say would have violated the West African nation’s Structure.

“My expensive fellow residents, my determination after lengthy consideration is to not be a candidate within the election on Feb. 25, 2024,” Mr. Sall mentioned in a televised handle. “My 2019 time period was my second and final time period.”

Mr. Sall’s speech got here a month after at the least 16 individuals died in authorities protests that had been fueled, partly, by his refusal to say whether or not he would run for a 3rd time period subsequent yr.

1000’s of demonstrators, most of them younger, had taken to the streets to protest towards what they noticed as an authoritarian drift from Mr. Sall’s authorities, and towards the conviction of his important political opponent, Ousmane Sonko, on prices that his supporters mentioned had been an try and sideline him.