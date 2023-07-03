Macky Sall, Senegal’s Leader, Says He Won’t Run for Third Term
President Macky Sall of Senegal mentioned on Monday that he wouldn’t search a 3rd time period in workplace, placing an finish to months of tensions over a hypothetical candidacy that many say would have violated the West African nation’s Structure.
“My expensive fellow residents, my determination after lengthy consideration is to not be a candidate within the election on Feb. 25, 2024,” Mr. Sall mentioned in a televised handle. “My 2019 time period was my second and final time period.”
Mr. Sall’s speech got here a month after at the least 16 individuals died in authorities protests that had been fueled, partly, by his refusal to say whether or not he would run for a 3rd time period subsequent yr.
1000’s of demonstrators, most of them younger, had taken to the streets to protest towards what they noticed as an authoritarian drift from Mr. Sall’s authorities, and towards the conviction of his important political opponent, Ousmane Sonko, on prices that his supporters mentioned had been an try and sideline him.
The violence, paying homage to lethal protests in 2021, raised issues among the many Senegalese public and worldwide observers that Senegal was not the beacon of political pluralism and stability it had lengthy been thought to be in a area recognized for its frequent coups and growing old leaders clinging to energy.
That made Mr. Sall’s announcement all of the extra welcome to many.
“A time bomb was simply deactivated,” Alioune Tine, a famend Senegalese human rights determine, mentioned about Mr. Sall’s renouncement. “It’s an enormous aid for Senegal and the African continent.”
Mr. Sall’s determination to not run was uncommon for West and Central Africa, the place some leaders have in recent times curbed their nations’ legal guidelines to remain in energy.
In 2021, President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast was elected for a 3rd time period regardless of a constitutional rule limiting presidents to 2. Within the Central African Republic, President Faustin-Archange Touadéra can be in search of a 3rd time period by way of a constitutional referendum scheduled this month.
Senegal, which has by no means skilled a coup since gaining independence from France in 1960, considers itself as a mannequin of democracy in Africa. Many feared that Mr. Sall would possibly change that.
Mr. Sall, 61, was first elected in 2012 for a seven-year time period and once more in 2019 for 5 years after he modified the Structure, which limits presidents to 2 phrases. He argued that the constitutional change had reset the clock to zero, however authorized specialists in Senegal and overseas dismissed the competition as fallacious.
Since 2012, Mr. Sall has presided over the event of considered one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, specializing in main infrastructure initiatives like a brand new worldwide airport, a prepare linking the capital, Dakar, to its suburbs and a brand new metropolis aimed toward assuaging congestion in Dakar.
He has additionally overseen the event of a gasoline area off Senegal’s northern coast that’s anticipated to begin manufacturing subsequent yr. It may make the nation of 17 million individuals a serious producer of pure gasoline in Africa.
But, Senegal’s well being care system stays underdeveloped, whereas youth unemployment is widespread. And below Mr. Sall’s management, a whole bunch of political opponents have been jailed and journalists arrested.
Senegal now faces an open election in lower than eight months.
The longer term for Mr. Sonko, Mr. Sall’s important opponent, stays unsure. Final month, he was sentenced to 2 years in jail for “corrupting youth” after a therapeutic massage parlor worker accused him of rape in 2021. Mr. Sonko was acquitted of rape and different prices, all which he denied.
Mr. Sall has but to call a political successor. On Tuesday night, he mentioned, “Senegal exceeds my particular person, and is stuffed with leaders able to taking the nation to the subsequent stage.”