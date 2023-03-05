Macklemore says his 7-year-old daughter attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings with him because he wants to be transparent about his sobriety

Macklemore spoke candidly about his sobriety throughout a latest podcast interview.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Pictures

Macklemore appeared on Audacy’s “Test In” podcast Friday.

He stated he takes his 7-year-old daughter, Sloane, to Alcoholics Nameless conferences.

“I do not wish to cover that,” Macklemore stated of his sobriety.

The “Good Outdated Days” rapper mentioned his sobriety and his efforts to be clear along with his eldest daughter throughout an interview printed Friday on Audacy’s “Test In” podcast. Macklemore, actual identify Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, has three youngsters along with his spouse Tricia Davis: Sloane, his daughter Colette, 4, and son Hugo, 1.

“Sloane’s been to conferences with me. She asks me questions like, ‘Daddy, how’s your sober conferences going?’ We discuss it, and I do not wish to cover that as a result of it is not one thing that I must really feel guilt or disgrace or secrecy round,” Macklemore stated. “The entire intention is to place it out into the open. Like I am not a completed merchandise, that is what I am engaged on, these are my struggles.”

Macklemore added that he felt it was vital to have sincere conversations along with his daughter.

“These are issues we would have in our household that now we have to regulate. Simply be sincere. It is a dialog. There is no rulebook right here,” he continued. “We’re at a brand new level in parenting … I feel that having that dialog early on is vital.”

Macklemore has mentioned dependancy and sobriety throughout his profession, together with in a July 2015 Complicated interview. He instructed the outlet that he relapsed in 2014 as a result of stress of his skyrocketing fame.

“I am rolling round like a 15-year-old making an attempt to not get caught smoking weed in my automotive,” he stated. “Straight up, driving throughout right here, like I used to be 15 years in the past. Similar shit. I felt so dumb. I felt like I am simply losing time. What am I escaping right here?”

Macklemore stated he relapsed in 2014 and 2020.Andreas Rentz/Getty Pictures

Macklemore added that he determined to get sober once more when his spouse grew to become pregnant with their first little one.

Nonetheless, Macklemore instructed Dax Shepard throughout an April 2021 “Armchair Skilled” podcast episode that he relapsed in 2020 throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Macklemore shared that listening to Shepard talk about his personal relapse throughout one episode made him cry.

“It was inside two months of my COVID relapse, and the illness of dependancy is loopy,” Macklemore stated. “It made me really feel, as somebody that had relapsed once more, like a month or two earlier than, that I am not alone.”

