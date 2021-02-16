Machine Translation Market 2021 Industry Growth by Size, Share, Manufacturers, Application and Forecast 2027

Machine translation enables instant conversion for textual, image, and audio files from the source language to the target language. Growing Internet penetration, improvement in communication infrastructure, and rising need to reduce operational costs are the key driving factor for the machine translation market during the forecast period. Further, increasing the demand for cost-effective and high-speed translation fuels the growth of the machine translation market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

AppTek

Cloudwords Inc.

IBM Corporation

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

PROMT LLC

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Machine Translation market.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Machine Translation market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor's methodologies. The research also segments the Machine Translation market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Key points from Table of Content:

Introduction

Key takeaways

Machine Translation market landscape

Machine Translation market – key industry dynamics

Machine Translation market – global market analysis

System market revenue and forecasts to 2027

Machine Translation market revenue and forecasts to 2027

Most Important Applications of Machine Translation Market covered in this report is:

Automotive

BFSI

E-Commerc

Electronics

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Military and Defense

Machine Translation Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

