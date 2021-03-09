The Machine Translation Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The Machine Translation Market was valued at USD 550.5 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 1042.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.23%, during the period of 2020-2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Machine Translation Market: IBM Corporation, 7.1.2 Microsoft Corporation, 7.1.3 SDL PLC, 7.1.4 Lionbridge Technologies Inc., 7.1.5 Omniscien Technologies Inc., 7.1.6 Lingotek Inc., 7.1.7 RWS Holdings PLC, 7.1.8 Welocalize Inc., 7.1.9 Smart Communications Inc., 7.1.10 Systran International Co. Ltd, 7.1.11 AppTek Partners LLC, 7.1.12 Google LLC, 7.1.13 Cloudwords Inc., 7.1.14 PROMT Ltd, 7.1.15 Yandex NV and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020 – The European Commission’s automated eTranslation tool was made available to all the region’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The SMEs can use the eTranslation tool primarily to translate documents or plain text between any of the 24 official European Union languages, as well as Icelandic, Russian, and Norwegian. The service has been made free of charge while guaranteeing the confidentiality and security of all the translated data.

– Oct 2019 – SDL, a prominent player in content creation, translation, and delivery, announced the latest version of its SDL Machine Translation (MT), which goes beyond automatic translation, thereby, integrating with multiple platforms and is expected by the company to be a key technology for digital customer experience, eDiscovery, analytics, internal communications, and collaboration.

Key Market Trends:

– In the past few years, one of the most exciting developments in the automated translation domain has been the development of neural machine translation (NMT). The technology uses large quantities of data fed into an artificial neural network to predict the likelihood of a sequence of words, typically modeling the entire sentences in a single integrated model. The model learns by doing, in other words, artificial translation intelligence.

– NMT is also being improved continuously and refined and is anticipated to become even better in the next few years. They are expected to be embedded in the analytics and other software solutions using across the industry that can make use of these solutions even more easily, where the queries can be done in natural language, while the machine answers them. This can significantly cut the cost of organizations adopting them, prompting them to go for these solutions.

– Companies are increasing their focus on developing advanced machine translation systems to meet the growing consumer needs. For instance, Lilt Inc. launched an adaptive neural machine translation system to use a real-time feedback loop and artificial intelligence to boost a human translator’s productivity. This technology promises to help close the gap between humans and machines, working together toward a future where humans can communicate and obtain information in multiple languages.

Regional Analysis For Machine Translation Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Machine Translation Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Machine Translation Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

