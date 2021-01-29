Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2027 Top Key Players AOTMP, Echelon, EMNIFY GMBH, Gemalto NV, LINK LABS, M2M Connectivity

The institutionalization of Internet Protocol adaptation 6 (IPv6) has made a flood in the interest of machine-to-machine (M2M) associations showcase. The machine-to-machine (M2M) associations market is relied upon to outperform US$29,118.4 million by 2027, developing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Industry pioneers are to a great extent contributing attributable to the colossal number of chances being divulged. The wide-scope of M2M association includes different inventive applications from telematics to telemetric.

Some of the major players operating in the global machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market are AOTMP, Echelon, EMNIFY GMBH, Gemalto NV, LINK LABS, M2M Connectivity, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Ochre Media Pvt Ltd., Rosenberger, SaskTel, sterlitetech.com, TATA Communications, Trinity Maxwell Limited, Verizon, Telia Company, Wireless Logic, WireSpring Technologies, Inc. amongst others.

Traits including remote perusing of electric meters and keen/savvy remote control for machine parts are bringing operational proficiency and gradual incomes. The rollout of 3G and LTE/4G systems have offered gadgets with unending network and intensified transfer speed. This has worked for M2M association for applications in particular sight and sound substance conveyance, stock tracker, remote video reconnaissance, remote data show, and wellbeing meters. Heavy speculations are being made toward versatile bundle entryways (Packet Data Serving Node and Gateway GPRS Support Node), which is an obligatory emotionally supportive network for M2M interchanges. Also, associations offering business emotionally supportive networks are effectively taking advantage of the lucky break identified with M2M association and its creative applications.

During the next six years, the demand for machine-to-machine connection will witness higher growth from developing markets with the rising development and deployment of 3G and LTE/4G networks. The Chinese Government’s decision to develop China as a nation of smart cities, has laid down the foundation for further expansion and accelerated development of machine-to-machine connection.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further, across all the major countries. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2018

By Technology

Wired Technologies Ethernet Modbus Profinet Foundation Fieldbus

Wireless Technologies Short Range Wi-Fi Zigbee Bluetooth Others Cellular Network



By End-User Industry

Healthcare

Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Security & Surveillance

Others (Agriculture, Etc.)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Rest of Nordic The Benelux Union Belgium the Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



