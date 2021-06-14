Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market 2020 | Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications and Forecasts by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.67billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing automotive industry.

The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connects machine to mobile- mobile to mobile and finally mobile to machines. Thus, it plays a very important role in different industries such as manufacturing, logistics, transportation and healthcare.

Market Drivers:

Rising M2M Connections among Various Industry Verticals, due to increasing M2M connections this act as a driver to the market.

Increasing Adoption of 4G/LTE Cellular Technologies and Rising Demand for Extended Network Coverage, this significant act as a market driver.

Market Restraints:

Lack of Standardization in Connectivity Protocols, due to lacking in connectivity protocols, this act as restraints to the market.

Inability to Leverage the Benefits of Mobility, this significant act as a restraints for the market.

Segmentation: Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market

By Technology

Wired Ethernet Industrial Industrial Ethernet Modbus Profinet Foundation Fieldbus

Wireless Short Range Wi-Fi Zigbee Bluetooth Cellular Network Second Generation (2G) Third Generation (3G) Fourth Generation (4G)/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)



By Industry

Manufacturing

Consumer Applications

Healthcare Patient Monitoring Systems Fall Detector Smart Pill Dispenser Telemedicine

Utilities Smart Grids Smart Meters

Retail Intelligent Vending Machines Contactless Checkout/POS Digital Signage

Consumer Electronics Smart TV Smart Appliances

Automotive & Transportation Telematics Fleet Tracking/Monitoring

Security & Surveillance Commercial & Residential Security Remote Surveillance



By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, VimpelCom Ltd. selected Cisco Jasper’s M2M/IoT platform to be its Smart Connectivity management platform across its global network operator properties.Due to this agreement, VimpelCom’s customers are likely to implement and manage various M2M services like fleet management and smart metering.

In February 2016, Intel announced to launched the 4G LTE-Advanced modem, Intel XMM 7480 just to provide high-quality, high-speed voice and data services required in next-generation smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

Competitive Analysis: Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market are AT&T Intellectual Property (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NXP Semiconductors (Europe), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Telenor Group (Europe), Intel Corporation (US), FANSTEL CORP (USA), Vodafone Group (UK). Murata Manufacturing Co. (Japan), Afero (usa), Deutsche Telekom AG (Europe), Gemalto NV (Europe), Telit (Japan), Verizon Digital Media Services (US).

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

