Machine Safety Market Size, Status and Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2025

Global Machine Safety Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Machine Safety Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Machine Safety investments from 2021 till 2025.

The machine safety market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of over 6.3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Machine Safety Market: Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Pilz GmbH & Co KG, ABB Limited, Honeywell International Inc, Siemens AG, Keyence Corporation, IDEC Corporation, Sick AG, Banner Engineering and others.

Oil and Gas Industry to Hold a Significant Share

– The oil and gas industry is potentially one of the hazardous industry sectors. According to the data by Bureau of Labor Statistics, 74 out of 120 workplace deaths in the mining, oil and gas extraction industry occurred within the support activities for oil and gas operations. Further, according to OSHA, 489 oil and gas extraction workers were killed on the job between 2013 and 2017, making this a pretty dangerous industry.

– The growing focus to increase workers safety and improve safety measures in the industry has is increasing the demand for machine safety tools and solutions.

– With recovering crude oil prices which reached a USD 55 per barrel by the end of 2017, owing to controlled production by Oil Producing and Exporting Countries (OPEC), there has been considerable increase in the exploration and production activity.

– In fact, according to the recent estimates of Baker Hughes, by the end of 2018, the international rig count is expected to reach 960. As of 2017, the data form the Company suggest that there has been a 2.7% increase in the international rig count.

– Further, in many cases, security factors also alter the demand for machine safety equipment, especially in case of the oil and gas industry. For example, in countries like Mexico where the pipelines are often prone to insurgent attacks and theft, there is a high demand for automated and robust emergency stop systems and devices, which support remote operation.

– In fact, the theft of oil from Mexican pipelines is one of the major security issue faced by the mid-stream sector in Latin America. According to Petrleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), a state-owned Mexican petroleum company, there were more than 4,125 illegal fuel taps discovered in the region between 2014 and 2018.

– In such cases, the governments are increasingly spending on process automation related to pipeline security, which is expected to raise the demand for advanced emergency shutdown systems. Also, the increasing shortage of oil and gas labor is creating considerable demand for automated safety systems, there supporting the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific to Hold Significant Share

– Asia-pacific is anticipated to witness highest CAGR owing to the growing investments in the industrial sector in the region.

– The Made in China 2025 policy encourages advanced manufacturing, leading to an increased focus on safety. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific for machine safety products by revenue, with roughly a 40% share. In addition, the gradual improvement of technical safety standards, the continuous strengthening of personal safety awareness, and the gradual participation of the state and enterprises in market promotion has also accelerated the growth of machine safety market in the country.

– In 2017, China invested heavily in the automotive industry, resulting in an increase in new projects. The development of electric vehicles significantly drove capital investment, with most of this focused on new machinery.

– In addition, accordinng to the National Bureau of statistics, investment in automation equipment also increased in 2018. China’s 13th Five-Year Plan is expected to drive the development of Chinese safety standards and increase the investment in safety products. The plan emphasizes the overall safety of manufacturing, with the aim of reducing accidents in the workplace through the adoption of new technologies and enforcement of regulation. The plan specifically mentions the upgrade of agricultural machinery and special equipment to satisfy the safety requirements.

Influence of the Machine Safety Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Machine Safety market.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Machine Safety market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Machine Safety market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Machine Safety market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Machine Safety market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Machine Safety Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

