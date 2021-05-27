Machine Learning Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2030

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global machine learning market. In terms of revenue, the global machine learning market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~27% during the forecast period 2020-2030, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global machine learning market.

Demand and advancements in deep learning, and integration of machine learning capabilities across various industries such as healthcare, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, and BFSI across the world, are expected to fuel the growth of the global machine learning market. Besides, extensive investment in artificial intelligence worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the market. The report analyzes the global machine learning market and provides estimates in terms of revenue (US$ Bn) from 2018 to 2030.

Major Key Players of the Machine Learning Market are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., BigML Inc., DeepL GmbH, Ersatz Labs Inc., Featurespace Limited, FICO, Formulate AB, German Auto Labs GAL GmbH, Google LLC, H2O.ai, Heuritech, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, InstaDeep Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, MySales Labs Ltd, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and understandAI GmbH.

Machine Learning Market: Market Dynamics

Exponential Growth of Big Data: An enormous amount of structured and unstructured data is available to organizations due to increased Internet penetration. It has become important for organizations to dive deep into their data and generate meaningful insights to increase efficiency and competitiveness. Organizations are adopting machine learning to analyze both structured and unstructured data for future predictions and use it further for marketing and other purposes. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of the global machine learning market.

Big Data services and solutions analyze and store unstructured and structured data from IT operations, and turn it into relevant information and perceptions. Various companies are implementing Big Data services and solutions to enhance their operations and evaluate their internal processes. Besides, the exponential growth of Big Data can enable companies to increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs with machine learning. This driver is expected to have a high impact on the market during the forecast period.

Growing Acceptance of Cloud-based Technologies: Low cost and simplicity of implementation have made cloud deployment a highly desirable delivery model in recent years. Customers have become more confident in the ability of cloud-based solutions to handle business operations. The cloud-based technology has been widely acknowledged by enterprises as a major force in significantly altering the entire IT landscape, from data centers, software deployment, upgrading, etc. As more companies are shifting preference toward cloud computing, it has become easy for them to adopt machine learning services, which in turn, is expected to trigger the growth of the machine learning market during the forecast period. This driver is predicted to have a high impact during the forecast period, as machine learning applications on cloud have become more accessible and economical for businesses.

Global Machine Learning Market: Segmentation

Machine Learning Market, by Component

Software/ Platform

Services Professional ML as a Service (MLaaS)



Machine Learning Market, by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Machine Learning Market, by End User

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & eCommerce

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Government

Media & Entertainment

Others

