Machine Learning Chips Market May Set New Epic Growth Story till 2025 | Wave Computing, Graphcore, IBM

What is Machine Learning Chips?

Machine learning chip is the hardware accelerator or application-based computer system designed to accelerate machine learning applications. Machine learning applications involve algorithms for robotics, the internet of things and other data-intensive or sensor-driven tasks. These chip provides much more data security, latency and consumes much less power. They are designed to do certain AI problems faster at lower power than traditional processors. In the market, more than 100 companies are working on building next-generation chips and hardware architecture that would match the capabilities of algorithms. These machine-learning chips are capable of enabling deep learning applications on smartphones and other edge computing devices. The companies are using machine learning technology to improve business decisions, increase productivity, and detect disease, forecast weather, and others. The applications of machine learning involve virtual personal assistants, predictions while commuting, video surveillance, social media services, email spam and malware filtering, online fraud detection, and others.

Major & Emerging Players in Machine Learning Chips Market: –

Wave Computing Inc. (United States), Graphcore (United Kingdom), IBM (United States), Alphabet (United States), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (China), Xilinx, Inc. (United States), Cerebras Systems (United States),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Graphic Processing Unit (GPU), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Others), Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Others), Technology (System-on-chip (SoC), System-in-package (SIP), Multi-chip module, Others), Processing (Edge, Cloud)

Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Mobile Phones

Huge Acceptance of Smart Devices

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Machine Learning Chips Owing to the Development of Autonomous Robots and Vehicles that Control themselves ithout Human Intervention also Propelling the Market Growth

Challenges:

High Susceptibility to Errors and Absence of Standards and Protocols

Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in Micro Electronic and Wireless Chips

