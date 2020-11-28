Machine Learning Chip Market Is Booming Worldwide With Strong Growth || Graphcore, IBM Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Micron Technology, Inc.,

Machine Learning Chip market report has studied key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is useful to take business to the new level. Moreover, competitive analysis gives an obvious idea about the strategies used by the major competitors in the market which perks up their penetration in the market. This market report is an excellent resource that provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The rise in market value is generally attributed to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the subsequent rise in demand of applications.

Machine learning chip market is expected to reach USD 72.45 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth with the rate of 40.60% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Prominent Market Players: Machine Learning Chip Market Google Inc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, BitMain Technologies Holding Company, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, SAMSUNG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation,

“Product definition” Introduction of quantum computing, rising applications of machine learning in various industries, adoption of artificial intelligence across the globe, are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the machine learning chip market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing smart cities and smart homes, adoption of internet of things worldwide, technological advancement which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the machine learning chip market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Lack of skilled workforce along with phobia related to artificial intelligence are acting as market restraints for machine learning chip in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Machine Learning Chip Market Scope and Market Size

Machine learning chip market is segmented on the basis of chip type, technology and industry vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Machine learning chip market, on the basis of chip type has been segmented into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others. Others have been further segmented into NPU & hybrid chip.

Based on technology, the machine learning chip market has been segmented into system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others

On the basis of industry vertical, the machine learning chip market has been segmented into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others

Global Machine Learning Chip Market By Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Others), Technology (System-on-Chip, System-in-Package, Multi-Chip Module, Others), Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

