Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Growing Massively by 2021-2026 Major Players: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google LLC, SAS Institute Inc.

The Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.48 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 43% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google LLC, SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Yottamine Analytics LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., BigML Inc., Iflowsoft Solutions Inc., PurePredictive Inc., Sift Science Inc., H2O.ai Inc.

– April 2019 – Microsoft developed a platform that uses machine teaching to help deep reinforcement learning algorithms tackle real-world problems. Microsoft scientists and product developers have pioneered a complementary approach called machine teaching. This relies on peoples expertise to break a problem into easier tasks and give machine learning models important clues about how to find a solution faster.

– November 2018 – Amazon announced the expansion of its machine learning services to healthcare organizations. Amazon Translate, Amazon Comprehend, and Amazon Transcribe are now HIPAA compliant.

Key Market Trends

Retail Sector is Expected to hold Major Market Share

– The retail industry is booming in the digital space. The digital revolution was started by prominent companies, like Amazon and eBay. The popularity of digital business models has created challenges for the traditional retail business model. However, it also has massive potential for retailers and consumers alike.

– Retail and consumer goods companies are witnessing the applicability of machine learning (ML) in driving improvements in customer service and operational efficiency. For instance, the Azure cloud is helping retail and consumer brands to improve the customer’s shopping experience by ensuring that shelves are stocked and the products are always available when, where, and how the consumer wants to shop.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

– North America is driven by swift market penetration and the presence of large companies working on technology that influences the growth of the market in the region.

– North America commands machine learning services over other key regions, on account of rapid integration of machine learning as a service with big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and other advanced technologies. The region has the headquarters of some of the top companies for machine learning as a service, which is an advantage.

– Companies based in North America, for instance, news organizations, such as the Associated Press, are increasingly publishing new articles and stories written by software, instead of journalists. At the same time, Google is training its AI software, DeepMind, to detect two common types of eye diseases. Microsoft has been using AI for about a decade to improve its online search engine.

