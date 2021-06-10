Machine Learning as a Service Market Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players 2021 – Amazon Web Services, BigML, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Iflowsoft Solutions Inc.

Global Machine Learning as a Service Market 2021 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) includes wide-ranging services and solutions as well as techniques correlated to artificial intelligence (AI). These execute statistical analysis of input data to comprehend its current or future connection and performance. Machine learning leverage an enormous amount of input data for delivering enhanced analytical output while optimizing workflow for diverse industry verticals. Machine learning as a service incorporates a range of services offering machine learning tools via cloud computing services.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising growth of IT expenditure in developing nations, as well as advancements in technology for workflow optimization, is expected to propel the growth of Machine learning as a service market. Furthermore, the increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions, development related to AI as well as cognitive computing, along with increasing adoption of prediction solutions fuel the machine learning as a service market. However, the lack of skilled professionals is anticipated to hamper the machine learning as a service market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising application areas for machine learning as a service is projected to create opportunities for the growth of machine learning as a service market.

The key players profiled in this study includes

Amazon Web Services

BigML, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Google Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Iflowsoft Solutions Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Yottamine Analytics

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Machine Learning as a Service market

To analyze and forecast the global Machine Learning as a Service market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Machine Learning as a Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Machine Learning as a Service players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Machine Learning as a Service Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Machine Learning as a Service Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Machine Learning as a Service Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Machine Learning as a Service Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

