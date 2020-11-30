Machine condition monitoring market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis – National Instruments Corp., AB SRF, ALS, Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies, Rockwell Automation

The Machine condition monitoring market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in this industry. The forecast, analysis, evaluations and estimations carried out in this Machine condition monitoring report are all based upon the well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. These are the authentic tools used in market analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. This Machine condition monitoring market report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take your business towards the growth and success.

Machine condition monitoring market is expected to reach at USD 4.7 billion by 2027, with market growth at a rate of 6.00% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Market is growing due to advent of secure cloud platforms used in the condition monitoring.

High demand from emerging applications, increasing disposition towards predictive maintenance and increased use of wireless communication technology are driving the growth of the market. Trends of smart factory or 4.0 and the transition from predictive to preventative maintenance will further drive the growth of the market. Advancement in technology such as low cost advanced machine condition monitoring systems, direct communication process and rapid processing functions are anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market Scope and Market Size

Machine condition monitoring market is segmented on the basis of monitoring technique, offering, deployment type, monitoring process and end-use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis monitoring technique, the machine condition monitoring market is segmented into vibration monitoring, thermography, oil analysis, corrosion monitoring, ultrasound emission and motor current analysis.

On the basis of offering, the machine condition monitoring market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further segmented into vibration sensors, infrared sensors, spectrometers, ultrasound detectors, spectrum analyzers, corrosion probes and others. Software is further segmented into data integration, diagnostic reporting, order tracking analysis and parameter calculation.

On the basis of deployment type, the machine condition monitoring market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of monitoring process, the machine condition monitoring market is segmented into online condition monitoring and portable condition monitoring.

Based on end-use, the machine condition monitoring market is segmented into oil and gas, power generation, metals and mining, chemicals, automotive, aerospace and defense, food and beverages, marine and others.

Competitive Landscape and Machine Condition Monitoring Market Share Analysis

Machine Condition Monitoring market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Machine Condition Monitoring market.

Key Market Competitors: Machine Condition Monitoring Industry

The major players covered in the machine condition monitoring market report are Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., National Instruments Corp., AB SRF, ALS, Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies, Rockwell Automation, Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Schaeffler AGSYMPHONY AZIMAAI, Brüel & Kjær., Fluke Corporation, Meggitt PLC, PCB Piezotronics, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., SPM Instrument AB., Analog Devices, Inc., Machine Saver, 3d SignalsLogiLube, LLC, Petasense Inc., Senseye Ltd, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

