Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2021 Strategic Assessment – Rockwell Automation, Emerson Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fluke Corporation, Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd.

The global machine condition monitoring market was valued at USD 2061.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2775.7 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.14% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Meggitt Sensing Systems, Rockwell Automation, GE Bently Nevada, Emerson Corporation, SKF AB, Bruel & Kjaer Vibro, FLIR Systems Inc., Fluke Corporation, Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkin Elmer, Spectro Scientific, Parker Kittiwake, Gastops Ltd., and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– GE Digital expanded its business and Asset Performance Management (APM) coverage by as it has acquired Meridium Inc., which is an APM software leader. This acquisition helped GE Digital to accelerate its comprehensive APM offering and provide a solution that unifies real-time analytics with reliability-centered maintenance best practices, delivering a complete APM solution.

– Bruel & Kjer Vibro acquired the US-based Setpoint vibration monitoring platform, which is renowned for its state-of-the-art machine protection and condition monitoring systems, which utilize the powerful OSISoft PI Historian. The Setpoint product line will be an essential part of the B&K Vibro offering in combination with the existing VIBROCONTROL 6000 Machine Protection System and Compass 6000 Condition Monitoring System and their well-known portfolio of professional system engineering and field services.

Key Market Trends:

Vibration Sensors to Dominate the Market Share

– Sensors are devices, which monitor a parameter of a system. Vibration measurement has become an important method in mechanical structural product’s research, design, manufacturing and maintenance.

– Vibration sensors are further segmented into different accelerometers, which measure the acceleration of a body that is in motion. Proximity probes are specially used to monitor vibrations of a journal bearing equipped machinery; they provide vibration measurement relative to the shaft.

– It has a major application in heavy machinery industries, such as power and gas, and manufacturing. It also has widespread applications in the automotive and aerospace industry since they employ a dynamic environment that requires continuous monitoring and have negligible scope for error.

– Vibration sensors account for a large share owing to their use in vibration conditioning monitoring systems. Their share is expected to increase with advances in sensor technology and with the availability of non-contact sensors.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Europe (Germany) to Occupy Significant Share

– The aerospace industry in Germany is one of the most innovative and best-performing industries of the country and has witnessed significant success over the past 20 years. Since the mid-1990s, the industry revenues have grown more than four times, crossing EUR 32 billion

– As a global aerospace hub, it is also home to the leading players from all the defence and civil aviation market segments. In the next 20 years, it is estimated that nearly 30 to 35 thousand new aircraft will be put into service in order to meet the global aviation demand.

– Increasing need to replace old and low-efficient aircraft and rapidly growing passenger volumes are driving this market, which in turn drives the market for machine condition monitoring equipment.

– Germany is investing significantly in offshore wind power projects. More than 3,000 MW of offshore wind power was connected to the European grid in the recent past, with the vast majority coming from Germany.

– The country homes 43 automobile assemblies and production plants, with a capacity of more than 1/3rd of entire Europe’s automobile production. More than 3/4th of the cars produced in this country are destined for international markets, driving the market for machine condition monitoring.

