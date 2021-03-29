Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Meggitt Sensing Systems (Meggitt PLC), Rockwell Automation Inc., GE Bently Nevada, Emerson Electric Co.

The Machine Condition Monitoring Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market was valued at USD 3092.24 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5154.9 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 9.02% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Meggitt Sensing Systems (Meggitt PLC), Rockwell Automation Inc., GE Bently Nevada, Emerson Electric Co., SKF AB, Bru?el & Kjaer Vibro, FLIR Systems Inc., Fluke Corporation, Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., AMETEK Spectro Scientific, Parker Kittiwake (PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.), Gastops Ltd and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– May 2020- Nippon Avionics Ltd. company shifted all the existing operations and moved to another location situated in Ikonobe-cho, Tsuzuki-ku, Yokohama.

– April 2020- SKF collaborates with wireless specialist LumenRadio to enhance automated machine monitoring. By collaborating with wireless specialist LumenRadio, SKF has developed a new wireless sensor as part of a condition monitoring system for improving rotating equipment performance programs on a scale previously considered uneconomic

Key Market Trends

Automotive Transportation to Witness Significant Growth



– The automotive industry has undergone rapid changes over the last few decades. Previously, cars were mechanical, mostly equipped with basic electrical systems that offered power for headlights and spark plugs. With technological advancements, cars got equipped with the latest gadgets, such as radios, alarms, wipers, etc.

– Globally, the automotive sector is one of the major segments of the manufacturing sector. With rapid advances in technologies, automobiles today are becoming more complex. This increased complexity is leading to possible production errors.

– However, automobile manufacturers cannot afford these errors in the current, highly competitive environment. Hence, manufacturers are highly dependent on an effective approach to provide the quality that the customers demand. This has led to an increase in the adoption rate of machine condition monitoring systems.

– The main applications of condition monitoring in this industry are air-handling units, pumps, and many other such applications. Other vital areas where condition monitoring is being used in various test machinery, such as endurance testing of motors and transmission components, wind tunnels, electrical breaks for reliability testing, car test bench (artificial roads), and others.

Europe (Germany) to Occupy Significant Share



– The aerospace industry in Germany is one of the most innovative and best-performing industries of the country and has witnessed significant success over the past 20 years. Since the mid-1990s, the industry revenues have grown more than four times, crossing EUR 32 billion

– As a global aerospace hub, it is also home to the leading players from all the defense and civil aviation market segments. In the next 20 years, it is estimated that nearly 30 to 35 thousand new aircraft will be put into service in order to meet the global aviation demand.

– Increasing need to replace old and low-efficient aircraft and rapidly growing passenger volumes are driving this market,, which in turn drives the market for machine condition monitoring equipment.

– Germany is investing significantly in offshore wind power projects. More than 3,000 MW of offshore wind power was connected to the European grid in the recent past, with the vast majority coming from Germany.

– The country homes 43 automobile assemblies and production plants, with a capacity of more than 1/3rd of entire Europes automobile production. More than 3/4th of the cars produced in this country are destined for international markets, driving the market for machine condition monitoring

