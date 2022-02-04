Macaulay Culkin prepares series about his midlife crisis

The “Home Alone” star is now 41 years old and has had a very eventful life. It will be a documentary project.

In August 2020, Macaulay Culkin took to Twitter to celebrate his 40th birthday. “Hey guys. You want to feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome,” wrote the actor, who rose to fame as a child from the Home Alone movies.

Now, Culkin will continue to explore his “midlife crisis” in a documentary series that focuses on his life and these issues. The actor partnered with Lightbox, the production company responsible for the “Tina” documentaries about Tina Turner; and The Princess, which focuses on Princess Diana.

How are we supposed to embrace aging in a society that prioritizes youth so much? What is midlife success and how can it be measured? How can an enthusiastic passion be sustained beyond adolescence? These are some of the questions that Macaulay Culkin’s Midlife Crisis promises to answer.

