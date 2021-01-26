Maaßen is leaving Höcker’s law firm due to AfD proceedings | Free press

The former president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maaßen, has been working for a law firm in Cologne since 2019. This same law firm now represents the AfD in its lawsuit against the protection of the constitution. A reason for Maaßen to end the collaboration.

Cologne (dpa) – The former president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maaßen, is ending his work for the Höcker law firm in Cologne.

The reason for this is that Höcker represents the AfD in its lawsuit against the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the law firm said in a statement on its website. Maassen can be regarded as a witness in the proceedings.

“Even if this case has not been entrusted to me by a lawyer and I am not prevented from testifying as a witness, there is still the possibility that my work at the law firm could have negative connotations and that any testimony as a witness may be questioned, even if I was also a lawyer, cooperate with the plaintiff’s office, “Maaßen was quoted in Höcker’s message.” In order to avoid harm to all involved and allow a fair trial, I rescheduled my departure three months earlier. Maaßen had worked in an advisory role for Höcker since 2019, but according to the information he wanted to leave the company in the spring.

Höcker currently represents the AfD in legal proceedings against the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) before the Administrative Court of Cologne. Among other things, the AfD filed an application to prohibit the protection of the constitution from designating this as a suspicious case and to make this known publicly. According to media reports, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution wanted to make a decision this week on how to deal with the AfD. Accordingly, the AfD should be declared a suspected right-wing extremist case.

