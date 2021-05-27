Maas threatens Belarus with a “long spiral of sanctions” | Free press

Lisbon (AP) – Foreign Minister Heiko Maas threatens Belarus with further severe sanctions after the emergency landing of a passenger plane.

If the punitive measures introduced by the EU do not prompt the ruler there, Alexander Lukashenko, to admit, “it must be assumed that this will be the start of a great and long spiral of sanctions,” Maas (SPD) said on a Thursday. meeting of EU foreign ministers portuguese lisbon. Lukashenko’s behavior has “terrorist traits”.

As a first signal from Belarus, the EU now expects the release of more than 400 political prisoners. “As long as that is not the case, there should be no slackening in the European Union when it comes to introducing new sanctions.”

Belarusian authorities on Sunday landed a passenger plane from Irish airline Ryanair with a MiG-29 jet fighter en route from Greece to Lithuania – reportedly due to a bomb threat. That later turned out to be a false alarm. More than 100 people were on board, including the government critic Roman Protassewitsch and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega. Both were arrested. Their fate is uncertain.

As a result of the events, the heads of state or government of the EU states imposed new sanctions on the former Soviet republic on Monday. On Thursday, the foreign ministers discussed the concrete implementation. Only in the coming weeks will it be decided which companies or industries will be sanctioned.

“It is clear, however, that we do not want to settle for minor sanctions, but do want to impose sanctions on the economic structure and payment system in Belarus,” says Maas. For example, he said the potash and phosphate industries could be targeted. In addition, according to Maas, the question arises as to whether Belarus cannot make the issue of government bonds via the European Central Bank more difficult.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also brought oil product manufacturers into action. Both are important export commodities. It is agreed that industries or companies should be selected that hit the government as hard as possible and the population as little as possible.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn called on the EU not to allow its sanctions process to be held back by possible economic losses of its own. If you want to put the regime in place, it will also cost victims. “These are bandit jokes that are being performed there,” he said. “We have to put economic interests behind that.” According to the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Germany is Belarus’s main trading partner in the EU.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg warned that individual sanctions could backfire. The aim is to strengthen dialogue with civil society. Due to the blocking of EU airspace for aircraft from Belarus, representatives of civil society will only be able to travel to the EU via Moscow, for example, with great difficulty. You actually cut yourself into your own flesh.

The state-owned company Belavia from Belarus announced on Thursday that it would suspend all flights to Germany, Poland, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium for the time being. In Germany, connections to Frankfurt, Berlin, Hanover and Munich have been affected.

Landsbergis expressed fear that the former Soviet Republic of Belarus could be annexed by Russia. Lukashenko is working on an amendment to the constitution, so that it will be possible to make Russia and Belarus one country. Lithuanian Foreign Minister made a comparison with Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. “This is Crimea, only on a larger scale,” he said of Belarus. Other participants in the ministerial meeting were reluctant to make such assumptions. Maas said: “You can see it that way, but you don’t have to see it that way.”

Next Friday, people are eagerly awaiting: Lukashenko and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin will meet in Sochi on the Black Sea. It is the third time that the two have come together this year. Lukashenko, as he said, wants to talk to Putin about the consequences of the EU and US sanctions causing economic problems for Belarus. Minsk is already indebted to Moscow by billions. Regardless of the rising costs for Russia, Putin had recently stressed repeatedly that he would support Lukashenko.

The parents of the two who have been arrested by the Belarusian authorities are now trembling for their children. “We don’t know where our son is, nor do we know his health,” Roman Protassevich’s father said in Warsaw on Thursday. Sofia Sapega’s mother was also desperate. “I am ready to beg everyone for help so that our daughter’s life is not destroyed,” said the BBC’s Anna Duditsch. “We can’t believe this is happening to us, our daughter.” Since her arrest, she has had no contact with the 23-year-old, who was born in Russia. Sapega’s last text message contained only one word: “Mama”. Since then, the mobile phone is no longer available.