Maas taken in by Pope – Also sexual abuse problem | Free press

Rome (AP) – During a federal foreign minister’s first private audience with the Pope in nearly 20 years, Heiko Maas also addressed the sensitive issue of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

They were talking about the responsibilities in the Catholic Church in Germany, Maas said Wednesday after the conversation with Francis in the Vatican, which lasted exceptionally long, more than 40 minutes. The blessing services for gay couples, with which Catholics in Germany deliberately violated a ban from the Vatican on Monday, were also not an issue.

But they talked about the escalation of the Middle East conflict, the fight against the corona pandemic, the future of the European Union and Germany’s Latin American policy, Maas said. Before the meeting, the SPD politician had already announced that he wanted to talk to Francis about sexual abuse of children by Catholic priests. This is a question that affects many people and determines their relationship with their religious community, he said.

As the Pope said on this subject, the SPD politician did not want to say, «I am not authorized to proclaim here what the Pope has said on this subject. But it is certainly a topic that is not unknown here in the Vatican, ”he said.

Recently, the way the Archdiocese of Cologne handled the abuse of children by priests caused a stir. Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki had for a long time refused an opinion on this, citing legal objections. Maas emphasized that dealing with the abuse is not only a matter for the church. The state could not ignore this question “if there are victims who have the right to hold the perpetrators to account”.

For the public, Maas also welcomed the approximately 100 blessing services for heterosexual and gay couples in Germany, which garnered a lot of international attention. In March, the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith made it clear that it was not allowed to bless homosexual partnerships. Numerous Catholic associations and more than 280 theology professors protested against this in German-speaking countries.

For Maas, Joschka Fischer was the last German foreign minister to be received by a pope. That was in 2003. In fact, private audiences with the Pope are reserved for Heads of State or Government and, in the case of Germany, also for the Prime Ministers of State, as they are contract partners of the Holy See. As a rule, 15 minutes is allotted for one-on-one talks with the Pope. The Catholic Maas, who as a child was an altar boy for almost seven years, now spoke to Francis nearly three times as long.

Maas described the escalation between Israel and the Palestinians as “very threatening”. “This is also being followed closely in the Vatican,” he said.

In the fight against the corona pandemic, the aim was to also provide the poorer countries with vaccines. If it doesn’t, “this pandemic will increase inequalities between North and South, no one can have an interest,” he said.

However, there are differences between the Vatican and the federal government as to how to ensure vaccine distribution. The Pope is campaigning to soften patent protections for corona vaccines, while Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has spoken out against it.

After the audience, Maas met Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. This should include the increasing flows of refugees across the Mediterranean. Maas called on the other EU countries to show solidarity with Italy, where a lot of people go ashore. “We are fundamentally convinced that Italy cannot be left alone with this situation,” he said.

In the last few days, considerably more boat migrants, mainly from Libya and Tunisia, have arrived on the small Mediterranean island of Lampedusa – in a short time it was more than 2000. On Tuesday, a spokesman for the European Commission said that Germany and the other EU countries made that Italy would not have offered to take in some of the migrants.