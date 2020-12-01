Maas: protecting soldiers dependent on Americans | Free press

It was voted US President Trump’s decision: Half of the US soldiers stationed there will soon be withdrawn from Afghanistan. Minister Maas of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this also directly weakened the safety of the German soldiers there.

Berlin (AP) – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) hopes for further support for US troops in Afghanistan.

“Otherwise we can no longer guarantee the safety of German soldiers in Afghanistan,” Maas said on Tuesday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin” before the digital consultation of NATO foreign ministers. These include evacuation helicopters.

US President-elect Donald Trump had decided to withdraw nearly half of the US soldiers stationed in Afghanistan by mid-January – only 2,500 would remain in the country. Joe Biden could change course again.

According to Maas, it is clear that the Bundeswehr soldiers cannot and cannot remain in Afghanistan forever. “However, for the first time in 20 years, there is a peace process in Afghanistan in which the Afghan government and the Taliban are sitting together to negotiate a peace treaty,” said the SPD politician. This process must be assured by the presence of the international armed forces.

Foreign ministers of the NATO countries want to discuss ideas from Tuesday to strengthen the political work of the military alliance for two days. A panel of experts had made about 140 reform proposals. In addition to the future of the NATO training mission in Afghanistan, the video conference should also pay attention to possible threats from China.