Maas promises aid to Afghanistan, even after NATO has withdrawn | Free press

Kabul (dpa) – Shortly before the start of the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas promised the country further support for the future.

“Germany remains a reliable partner on the side of the people of Afghanistan,” the SPD politician said on Thursday during a brief visit to the capital, Kabul, and to German soldiers in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Maas thanked them for their nearly 20 years of commitment. What had been built up thanks to the international forces, the country was “advanced”. “That’s why it wasn’t for nothing.” Two weeks ago, NATO decided to bring home the 10,000 soldiers who were still in Afghanistan.

Previously, the US, as the largest supplier of troops, had committed to leave the country by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the Al Qaeda network’s terrorist attacks in the US. Meanwhile, the waiting time is being shortened to July 4, the national holiday of the United States.

Maas spoke with President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, among other places. The minister promised that Germany would continue to support stalled peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the rebel Taliban. “There is no easy negotiated solution, but the negotiations remain the best chance for a sustainable, secure and stable future for the country.”

The Secretary of State also pledged further civilian assistance. Germany has released 430 million euros for this in the current year. The same amount is promised for the coming years up to 2024. However, the federal government wants to make payments dependent on the development of the peace process and also on factors such as the human rights situation.

The military operation will end soon, but the fight will continue at all other levels, Maas emphasized. “It is in our European interest to create good and secure prospects for Afghans.” He sent the message to the Taliban that they too knew the country was hugely dependent on international aid. These certainly will not exist if the Islamists regain their democratic norms and rights.

May 1 is the official start date for the recording. Preparations on the individual bases are already underway – including at the Bundeswehr. Germany supplies the largest contingent of NATO troops after the US. Of the 1,100 German soldiers, 100 are stationed in Kabul and 1,000 near the northern Afghan metropolis of Mazar-i-Sharif. Camp Marmal is the largest Bundeswehr base outside of Germany there.

From there, 123 vehicles and six helicopters and tons of other material – 800 container loads in total – will be returned to Germany in the coming weeks. Recently there have been concerns that the Taliban could attack the withdrawal with attacks. For this reason, additional security forces are currently being sent to Afghanistan.

Maas does not necessarily expect an increase in attacks on NATO troops in the coming weeks. “We are prepared for anything,” he emphasized. But there are “hopeful signs” that the dreaded increase in violence against foreign soldiers will not materialize.

At the end of his visit, Maas wanted to lay a wreath at the forest of honor for the fallen soldiers in Mazar-i-Sharif. He paid tribute to the work of the Bundeswehr. “Much has been achieved here. And that has something to do with the fact that the German armed forces have made sure that there is more security here, ”he said. “And I want to thank the soldiers for that.”

The last German soldier would have left the camp by mid-August at the latest. This marks the end of the most loss-making and expensive foreign deployment in the history of the Bundeswehr. 59 German soldiers were killed, 35 in attacks or fighting. The operation, which was originally intended to keep the peace and then became a combat mission against the rebel Taliban, cost more than $ 12 billion. Most recently, the core mission of NATO forces has been the training of the Afghan armed forces.