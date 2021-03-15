Maas on migration for partnerships with third countries | Free press

For years, EU countries have been unable to send migrants home on time without a right of residence. A comprehensive reform of asylum policy is in the stars. EU foreign ministers are trying to find new ways to do things.

Brussels / Berlin (dpa) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, in cooperation with third countries, warns against too much attention for the repatriation of rejected refugees.

“Europe needs comprehensive and tailor-made partnerships with the countries from which people come to us,” said the SPD politician before a video conference with the interior and foreign ministers of the 27 EU countries. “It cannot only be about extensive cooperation on the return of migrants. That would be too shortsighted. “Even visa policy as a means of exerting pressure in dealing with non-cooperating countries cannot solve the problems on its own.

On Monday, the ministers of the Interior and Foreign Affairs discussed a common line in relations with the countries of transit and the countries of origin of migrants. The interior ministers had already spoken on Friday about more use of the visa lever. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) insisted, according to his own statements, “that we deploy this instrument quickly”.

His cabinet mate Maas now distanced himself from it and emphasized that this could only be ‘an element’. As further tools he mentioned the prospects for migrants to stay, improved reintegration in their home countries and legal migration routes. You must “work with our partner countries to work out specific solutions, all of which can be very, very different”. The extra- and intra-European dimension should be intertwined when it comes to asylum and migration. “The political and social management of flight and migration will only succeed with well-functioning cooperation in the countries of origin, transit and recipient countries.”

