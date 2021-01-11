Maas inaugurates new government aircraft | Free press

The federal government’s planes have often made headlines for malfunctions. Now there is a new flagship that gives hope for better times. Foreign Minister Maas tested it on the first flight to Cairo. There he is holding talks about the Middle East today.

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers have a new plane for their business trips that outshines all previous models.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was the first to leave for Cairo on Sunday evening in the Airbus A350, where he will participate in discussions on the conflict in the Middle East on Monday. After just under four hours, the SPD politician landed safely in the Egyptian capital with the machine aptly named after former SPD chairman Kurt Schumacher.

The new aircraft is now the flagship of the Bundeswehr’s so-called white fleet, which mainly transports members of the federal government. It is 67 meters long, 13,100 meters high and 18,000 kilometers non-stop – almost halfway around the world, even as far as Auckland in New Zealand. The cruising speed is around 910 km / h. So far the A340s were the best airworthiness units in the Bundeswehr. But they reach a maximum of 15,200 kilometers and have a cruising speed of only 890 km / h.

Maas meets with foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and France in Cairo to discuss a revival of the stalled peace process between Israelis and Palestinians. The group of four was formed on the outskirts of the Munich Security Conference last February to get things started in the years-long peace process.

Ministers now want to build on the normalization of Israel’s relations with four countries in the Middle East and North Africa, brokered by the US: United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. “The past months have made it clear to us that there is also good news in the Middle East,” said Maas before his departure. “The dynamic that has emerged must now be maintained and used for the Middle East peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.”

The question now is which concrete steps can help to build trust between Israel and the Palestinians and thus enable rapprochement and ultimately negotiations. “We know how difficult this task is,” said Maas. “But small steps towards each other are also important to prevent drifting further apart.”

The Palestinians are critical of the normalization of relations between Israel and the four countries. Direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians have not existed for nearly seven years. The most recent attempt to date had failed in April 2014 – despite the mediation of then-United States Secretary of State John Kerry.

