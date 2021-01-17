Maas: Getting people vaccinated in restaurants and cinemas | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – As the first federal minister, Heiko Maas, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calls on people with corona vaccination to visit restaurants or cinemas before others.

“Vaccinated people must be able to exercise their basic rights again”, Maas told the “Bild am Sonntag”. “It is not yet definitively clear to what extent vaccinated people can infect others. But what’s clear: a vaccinated person will no longer take a ventilator from someone. This means that at least one central reason for restricting fundamental rights is no longer applicable.

Maas also reminded the operators of currently closed restaurants, cinemas, theaters and museums. “They have the right to reopen their business at any point if the opportunity exists. And there is when more and more people are getting vaccinated. Because once there are only vaccinated people in the restaurant or cinema, they can no longer endanger each other. “

The federal government had so far rejected the restoration of freedoms for vaccinated people and also pointed out that it is not known whether they can infect others. Another type of corona is currently spreading from Great Britain, which is considered highly contagious. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) had also warned of an imminent split in society. Maas, who was previously Minister of Justice, said: “Yes, that also leads to inequalities in a transition period, but as long as there is an objective reason for it, it is constitutionally justified.”

However, so far only one million people have been vaccinated in Germany, which is more than one percent of the population. They are mainly very old people and people in need of care, as well as medical and nursing staff.

