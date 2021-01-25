Maas calls for release of Navalny supporters | Free press

Brussels (AP) – Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for the immediate release of the supporters of Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny who were arrested during the protests in Russia.

“Even under the Russian constitution, everyone in Russia has the right to speak up and demonstrate,” the SPD politician said on Monday during talks with EU colleagues in Brussels. The country is committed to adhering to the rule of law. Therefore, it is expected that those who protested peacefully will be released immediately.

During the demonstrations for the release of opposition leader Navalny, who was arrested a week ago and not sanctioned during the Corona crisis, more than 3,500 people were arrested in more than 100 Russian cities on Saturday, according to civil rights activists. Many of Nawalny’s employees had also been arrested before the protests and sentenced to several days’ arrest.

Maas initially said nothing on Monday about possible reactions from the EU to the actions of the Russian authorities against Navalny and his supporters. Eastern Member States such as Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia are particularly in favor of a quick and clear response against Russia. Others, however, are more cautious and want to see if Navalny is held longer. A final decision on new sanctions is therefore not expected on Monday. Navalny’s next trial is scheduled for February 2.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said: “A free Navalny would be the beginning and also the opportunity for a new and better relationship between the European Union and Russia.” This would benefit Russia, Europe and the world. “Today and tomorrow, we would be talking about cooperation with Russia rather than sanctions,” Asselborn said.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis suggested using a new EU sanction tool created last year to increase pressure on leaders in Moscow. “I think it needs a clear and decisive message,” he said. The EU must make it clear that it will not tolerate human rights violations – whether committed in Minsk, Hong Kong or Moscow.

The new regulation makes it possible to freeze the assets of actors who commit or benefit from serious human rights violations. Entry bans can also be imposed on people. Human rights violations could so far only be sanctioned in connection with sanctions against states or in the context of special sanction regimes set up by the EU, for example in the fight against cyber attacks and the use of chemical weapons.

This has so far made it difficult or impossible for the EU to respond to human rights violations – for example, in the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.

Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in jail in Russia last week for alleged violation of registration requirements in previous criminal proceedings. The opposition politician had previously decided to return to his home country, although he became the victim of an attack there in August with the neurotoxin Novichok, which is banned as a chemical weapon.

Because of the attack on Navalny, which was subsequently dealt with in Germany, the EU had already imposed entry and ownership bans on people suspected of being responsible near President Vladimir Putin on the basis of the chemical weapons sanctions regime last year. In Brussels, it is believed that government agencies in Russia are behind the attack. Navalny himself sees a “killer squad” from Russia’s internal intelligence agency, the FSB, behind the attack on 20 August on Putin’s orders.

Putin and the FSB deny the allegations. Russia refuses to interfere in internal affairs and has responded to EU sanctions with entry bans against representatives of the German government.