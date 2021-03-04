M6 will delight us with the broadcast of the world’s most popular series in 2019

In the past Christmas holidays, M6 put together a very nice program for us and now seems to want to work twice for the first quarter of 2021. Indeed, the broadcaster has announced that the world’s most popular series would be out in 2019, which will air very soon and is also delighting viewers.

Serial transfer to M6

When we talk about the series broadcast on M6, we naturally think of Hawaii 5.0, NCIS, Scènes de Ménage, even Black Box or Un Dos Tres. Most of these series have been broadcast for a long time and have regular audiences.

However, the French TV channel decided to surprise us in early March by unveiling a major premiere in France: the broadcast of the series that was the most popular in the world in 2019 and that had never been broadcast for free on the channel so far in France.

The next series to air on M6 was the most popular in the world in 2019

M6 recently announced that it had acquired the Chernobyl program. The channel shared the information on their Twitter account, as you can see:

Chernobyl soon on M6

March 3, 2021

This miniseries is already available on OCS but is being broadcast for the first time by M6 on a free French channel. This is very good news for those who have not yet seen the series, as Chernobyl has received praise from both the press and the general public. As evidence, the miniseries has won multiple awards including four Emmy Awards in 2019 and two Golden Globes in 2020. In 2019, the series also received an exceptional average on IMDb: 9.7 / 10, which made it the most popular series of the series World (highest rating in 2019) ahead of Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones.

What does Chernobyl say?

For those unfamiliar with the series, Chernobyl consists of 5 episodes, each lasting around an hour. The series traces the story of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and the terrible cleanup work that followed to limit the consequences of that disaster.

Some scenes and dialogues in the series are also directly inspired by the collection of testimonies of the Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievitch, known in French as La Supplication (1999). Chernobyl’s script is therefore effective, devilishly appealing and the viewer is fully involved in the story that is being told. M6 will therefore certainly do well in this story.