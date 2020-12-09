M6 will be broadcasting several Disney films for the Christmas holidays, discover the full program

After M6 offered us a nice program for the All Saints holiday, he will treat us again for the Christmas holiday. Many Disney and Pixar films are shown in the afternoons and evenings. Discover the program.

Lots of Disney and Pixar movies for the Christmas holidays

Disney + landed in France in early 2020 and you can now access a platform where you can watch any Disney movies you want, when you want. Unfortunately, not all of us are lucky enough to have a subscription to this platform and because of this, we can rely on television channel programming. Over the past few years, M6 has formed an exclusive partnership with Disney that allows it to regularly broadcast Disney and Pixar films. The 6th channel has prepared a nice program for us for the Christmas holidays. It’s perfect for long afternoons with no internet at grandma’s and to digest the many Christmas meals.

Monday, December 21:

Zootopia at 9:05 a.m. on the M6

Thursday, December 24th:

The beauty and the tramp at 9:05 p.m. on the M6

Peter Pan at 10:35 p.m. on the M6

Sleeping Beauty at midnight on the M6

Friday, December 25th:

Beauty and the Beast at 1:45 p.m. on the M6

Cinderella at 3:30 p.m. on M6

Mary Poppins returns on the M6 ​​at 9:05 p.m.

Mary Poppins at 11:25 p.m. on the M6

Saturday, December 26th:

In the Shadow of Mary – The Promise of Walt Disney at 1:50 a.m. on M6

.

Monday, December 28th:

Cars 3 at 9:05 p.m. on the M6

Aircraft 2 at 10:55 p.m. on M6

Wednesday, December 30th:

Finding Dory at 9:05 am on 6th

Friday, January 1st:

Mary Poppins returns on the M6 ​​at 2 p.m.

The jungle book at 3:55 p.m. on M6

Monstres et Cie at 5.15 p.m. on M6

Peter and Eliott the Dragon at 9:05 p.m. on M6

A shortcut at 10:50 p.m. on M6

So much for this Disney and Pixar film program, you now know how to spend your afternoons and evenings with Grandma without the internet.