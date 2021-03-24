M6 will be broadcasting Disney films at Easter, discover the program

The M6 ​​channel had previously rewarded us with the reveal that 2019’s most popular series was about to air, but that’s not all. The chain had also put together a very nice Disney program for us for the last Christmas break and intended to repeat it. In fact, M6 just announced that Disney movies will be released this Easter. We’ll take stock immediately!

Disney films planned for Easter 2021 on m6

As you know, it has been over a year since the Disney + platform made its mark in France. Many internet users have already succumbed to this offer as it is now possible to watch all Disney films on request. However, others have not yet taken out a subscription or simply do not want to subscribe in the future.

It is also possible that you will have to visit your family on the occasion of the Easter holidays. In that case, you could be one of those French people who have little network and therefore struggle to connect to platforms like Disney +. The M6 ​​channel seems to have anticipated some inconvenience as it features two Disney films that should inspire you, whether you want to watch them with your family or alone on your sofa.

April 04, 2021: Vaiana

The very first Disney film that M6 will offer this Easter is the film Vaiana. The latter can be viewed from Sunday April 4th at 9:05 pm. If you’ve only seen Vaiana once when it released in 2016, you might find it interesting to see it again in the coming weeks. A great opportunity to dive back into the characters of Polynesian mythology.

April 05, 2021: Aladdin

The second film that the M6 ​​channel is offering this Easter is the film Aladdin, which will be discovered on Monday, April 5th at 2:00 p.m. This Disney classic, released in 1992, was a huge hit in its year of release, and that hit even spread in the years that followed. It could be that you haven’t seen it in a long time. Will you be able to use this great opportunity to find Jafar, Jasmine and especially Iago? M6 offers you this possibility anyway! So are you planning to watch these Disney films on the M6 ​​channel in early April? We’ll let you reply in the comments section!