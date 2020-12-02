M-commerce Payment Market Growth Projections 2027: Industry Outlook and Latest Trends

M-commerce, i.e. mobile commerce, is the browsing, buying, and selling of products and services on a mobile device. The key drivers of the M-commerce payment market are increase in consumers interest and adoption of internet, development of real-time transfer of data over 3G, and 4g networks, low cost of entry into mobile payment, convenience, and personalized unique features, smart coupons, wide ranging purchasing options, chat before you buy, swipe and shop, are some of the driving factors of the market. The internet connectivity issues in developing countries and data security threats restraint the market. The constant innovations in evolution of hardware and software devices, increase in number of handheld devices, personalized customer experience, location-based targeting are some lucrative opportunities for the m-commerce payment market.

The mobile commerce payment market with the upcoming newest applications is becoming more flexible & intuitive, be it buying patterns, wish lists, product seen, reviews and other ensues on smart phones. The brand awareness, which is the expansion phase for the sellers, is much more accessible, which boosts the number of buyers and consequently its revenues. Apps such as MageNative, help users build their business on mobile apps and bring more customers on board. Retailers face several challenges owing to the technical assistance that m-commerce advantages and applications provide.

In that case, mobile commerce companies step up and offer the marketing and technologies they can assist with. The m-commerce payments sector is eventually becoming a part of an ongoing electronic log, that predicts the buying choices of the consumers, the types of products and services they receive, and the payment mode with various devices in different vertical industries within. Retailers are expected to also introduce the mobile app integration activities with in-store point-of-sale systems and enhance the payment growth focusing on near field communication, barcode payment mode, and peer-to-peer transactions. Connecting social marketing with social selling, creates mobile only personalized services, tune up for fast mobile pages speeds, are some of the growing trend in the market. Mobile commerce companies are planning to invest a huge amount of their marketing budgets into this technology.

The m-commerce payment market is segmented based on mode of payments, devices, application, and region. Based on mode of payments, the market is divided into peer-to-peer transfer, near field communication (NFC), and barcode payment mode. Based on devices, the market is categorized into smart devices, feature phones, and other devices. Based on application, the market is classified into BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, media & advertising, healthcare, tourism & hospitality, airline, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players in the m-commerce payment market include Alphabet Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., Apple Inc., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., DH Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, Jack Henry & Associates Inc., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Visa, Inc., Square, Inc., and Samsung Electronics Company Limited.

Key Market Segments:

By Mode of Payments

Peer-to-peer Transfer

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Barcode Payment Mode

By Devices

Smart Devices

Feature Phones

Other Devices

By Application

BFSI

Retail

IT & telecom

Media & advertising

Healthcare

Tourism & hospitality

Airline

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia Japan India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



