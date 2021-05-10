Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LAL-D) Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

This Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LAL-D) Market provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LAL-D) Market, By Type (Early Onset Wolman Disease and Late onset CESD), Treatment (Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Lipid-Modifying Agents (Statins), Surgery, Stem Cell Transplantation, Supportive Care), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centre, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028



Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 10.00% and is expected to reach USD 1,271.49 million by 2028 in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Increase dependency on enzyme replacement therapy and presence of large untreated patient population.

The major players covered in the Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Morepen, LUPIN, Triveni Interchem Private Limited, Lannett, Hetero Healthcare Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Sandoz International GmbH, BioCrick BioTech, Actiza Pharmaceutical Private Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc., ANGLE BIO PHARMA, Accord Healthcare Limited, AstraZeneca, Prudence Pharma Chem, Novadoz Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Perrigo Company plc among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) Market Share Analysis

Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor, details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market.

Continued use of supportive care therapies and developing biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector also boost up the market growth. Moreover, increasing partnership and collaboration among market players and high unmet patient needs act as opportunity for the market growth. But, lack of disease awareness, high treatment cost and strict regulations may hamper the global Reye syndrome treatment market.

Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency syndrome is an autosomal recessive storage disease characterized by mutation in LIPA gene. LIPA gene is responsible for production of lysosomal acid lipase enzyme and is present in lysosomes, so any mutation in this gene leads to accumulation of cholesteryl esters and triglycerides in hepatocytes. The accumulation of such fatty substance leads to hepatomegaly with progressive liver cirrhosis and fibrosis. This disease is further classified into two types based on the onset form which includes infantile-onset form and later-onset form. The infantile- onset form is also called Wolman disease that results in malnutrition, hepatomegaly and liver disease along with adrenal gland calcification. CESD (cholesterol ester storage disease) is another types of LAL-D which is distinguished based on the severity of symptoms which includes secondary hypersplenism, steatosis, and complications of esophageal varices among others. LAL-D disease can be treated by administering the enzyme replacement therapy. Moreover patients suffering from this disease heavily rely on statins and other dyslipidemia drugs in order to fight against such life-threatening disease.

The rising incidence of inherited disease with reported cases of 25% affected individuals being tested having inherited gene. Moreover lack of sufficient nutrition in underdeveloped and developing countries enhances the chances of LAL-D disease development and hence expected to provide market with the lucrative growth.

Global Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LAL-D) Market Scope and Market Size

Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market is segmented into early onset Wolman disease and late onset CESD.

On the basis of treatment, the lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market is segmented into enzyme replacement therapy, lipid-modifying agents (statins), surgery, stem cell transplantation, supportive care. Enzyme replacement therapy is sub-segmented into sebelipase alfa and others. Statins segment is further sub segmented into atorvastatin, fluvastatin, pravastatin, rosuvastatin, simvastatin, others.

On the basis of route of administration, the lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market is segmented into oral, parenteral, others.

On the basis of end-users, the Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, research laboratories, ambulatory surgical centre, others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market has also been segmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, others.

Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) Market Country Level Analysis

Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

On geographical estimation, North America accounts the largest market share due to increasing uptake of Kanuma and increasing cases of LAL-D sufferers. Moreover increasing children population susceptible to influenza infection is another factor driving the market growth. Europe accounts the second largest market share due to availability of funds for research activities related to rare diseases and presence of huge patient’s population. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market due to the approval for Kanuma and improvement rates in disease diagnosis.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

