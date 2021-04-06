Lyophilization Equipment Market Comprehensive Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast from 2020 to 2025

Global Lyophilization Equipment Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2025. Lyophilization Equipment Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Lyophilization Equipment market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2019 to 2025.

Lyophilization Equipment Market will exceed USD 8.5 billion by 2025; as per a new research report. Rising awareness about lyophilization and associated benefits such as long shelf-life, and high stability of the products delivered by freeze drying will escalate the demand for lyophilization over the forecast timeframe. Increasing adoption of freeze-drying technique in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will further boost the industry growth.

Request a sample Report of Lyophilization Equipment Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2270773/?utm_source=mccourier.com/&utm_medium=SP

Freeze drying equipment is majorly used for bulk pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical ingredients such as collagen, protein, chemical API, peptide, oligonucleotide, enzymes, and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). It also allows easier transport of these ingredients thereby positively affecting the equipment adoption rate over the projected timeline.

The benefits of freeze drying includes easy processing of aqueous solutions resulting in simplified aseptic handling, enhanced stability of dry powder, removal of moisture without excessive heating and rapid and easy dissolution of reconstituted product. All these factors will drive the growth of freeze-drying market. However, large capital investment and high maintenance cost of lyophilizer will hamper the industry growth to certain extent over the coming years.

Manifold freeze dryer market will expand at 9.0% CAGR between 2019 to 2025. This type of lyophilization systems are majorly used by the researchers for freeze drying contents of ampules, serum vials and small flasks. High adoption of manifold freeze dryers during development of active pharmaceutical ingredient and processing of high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) fractions will propel the segmental growth.

Labconco, HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH, Buchi, Telstar, GEA group, SP Industries, Optima Pharma, Millrock Technology and Scala Scientific are few major players operating in the lyophilization equipment industry. These companies are resorting to strategies such as new product development and strategic partnerships to broaden their business portfolio and achieve significant market share in the industry.

Industrial scale lyophilization equipment market dominated the global industry in 2018 by accounting for over 85% revenue share. Growing application of industrial scale freeze dryer in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical fields to preserve high value ingredients and enable easier transport of these components will drive the segmental growth. Moreover, rising demand of lyophilized tropical fruits and coffee will boost the demand for industrial scale freeze dryer system over the estimated timeframe.

Pharmaceutical industry will witness fastest growth of 9.0% during the forecast period. Lyophilization is widely used in pharmaceutical industry for vaccines, antibodies, drugs, and other biological materials. Proteins and other products that become thermally denatured due to excessive heating can be successfully preserved with the help of freeze dryer, that will positively impact the lyophilization equipment adoption rate.

Brazil lyophilization equipment market will reach over USD 400.0 million by 2025. High growth of lyophilized coffee coupled with growing demand for freeze dried vegetables and fruits will drive the market growth. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical business in the country will stimulate the demand for lyophilization unit over the foreseeable period.

For More Details on Lyophilization Equipment Market Report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/lyophilization-equipment-market?utm_source=Marketwatch.com/&utm_medium=SP

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC.

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: www.marketstudyreport.com/