Lymphedema Diagnostics Market to Upsurge Globally During 2021-2028 with prominent key players – GE Healthcare, Philips, and Siemens Healthineers, Canon, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Fluoptics, United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. , Hitachi, Ltd., Esaote, SpA , Neusoft Corporation, Mindray Medical International, Ltd., Mitaka USA, Inc., Curadel, LLC, and ImpediMed Ltd.

The Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 35 million by 2028 from USD 24 million in 2021, at a CAGR of +7%.

The growing global prevalence of lymphedema and cancer; technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, the limited supply of helium, and the increasing adoption of refurbished diagnostic imaging systems are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The prevalence of primary lymphedema is considered to be in around 1.3 children per 100,000 births in North America. The burden of secondary lymphedema is considered to be affecting around 15% to 20% of women receiving axillary dissection and/or radiotherapy as part of their breast cancer therapy. This rising prevalence of the disease is considered to drive the demand for its diagnosis, contributing to the growth of the global market.

Population aged over the age of 65 years is known to be increasing significantly and is likely to account for over 16.7% of the total population by 2050, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Increasing prevalence rate of cancers and lymphedema contributes to the growth of the market.

Leading Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Giants:-

GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany) dominated the lymphedema diagnostics market. Other prominent players include Canon, Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Fluoptics (France), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Esaote, SpA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Mitaka USA, Inc. (US), Curadel, LLC (US), and ImpediMed Ltd. (Australia)

Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market, by Technology:

Lymphoscintigraphy

X-ray Lymphography

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Fluorescein Sodium Microlymphangiography

Ultrasound Imaging

ICG Lymphography

Bioimpedance Analysis

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging

Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Inflammatory Diseases

Others

Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market, by End-user:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research and Academic Centers

Others

The key companies operating in the Lymphedema Diagnostics market along with their revenues, market size, key business strategy, key technology strategy, and recent developments is mentioned in the report. In addition to this, valuable recommendations on the opportunities players in the market can tap on is presented in the report. This will help clients to gain a competitive edge in the Lymphedema Diagnostics market.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Lymphedema Diagnostics Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Lymphedema Diagnostics Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Lymphedema Diagnostics Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Lymphedema Diagnostics Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Lymphedema Diagnostics y Analysis

Chapter 10 Lymphedema Diagnostics Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

