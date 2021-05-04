Luxury Yacht Market To Witness The Highest Growth Globally In Coming Years 2021-2025 | Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, Fincantieri Yachts, Oceanco Yacht, Nobiskurg

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Luxury Yacht Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Luxury Yacht market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 8%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Luxury Yacht Market are Feadship, Fr. Lrssen Werft GmbH & Co.KG, Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, Fincantieri Yachts, Oceanco Yacht, Nobiskurg, Sunseeker, Christensen, Amels, and others.

Industry News and Update:

In October 2019, Sinot Yacht and architectural design unveiled world’s first hydrogen powered superyacht Aqua, at Monaco yacht show.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Number of Billionaires Driving the Demand

By the end of 2018, there were 2,101 billionaires around the world, which is 589 more than 2013’s number. This is an increase of around 40%, in the number of billionaires around the world during these 5 years. As the target audience for the luxury yacht market is these ultra-rich individuals, the increasing number of high net worth individuals is expected to drive the market growth. In July 2019, Rafael Nadal, the famous Spanish Tennis Player has bought a custom 80-foot luxury yacht.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is Expected to be the Market Leader

Europe which has the highest share of billionaires globally, and having scenic beauty countries like Greece, Italy etc. is expected to be the market leader during the forecast period. A large number of tourists come in the region and many parties are also organized on private yachts, government initiatives to boost tourism in the region being the major factors for growth in the market.

Government initiatives such as lower marine resort taxes, and easy leasing is helping in expansion of the market in the region. Also, continuous focus on trade and internationalization through commercial strategies and strategic alliances by leading domestic manufacturers such as Azimut Benetti, Sanlorenzo and Ferretti have ensured Italy to remain hub for luxury yacht manufacturing in the region.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Luxury Yacht market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Luxury Yacht market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Luxury Yacht market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Luxury Yacht market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Luxury Yacht report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

