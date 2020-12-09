Luxury Watch Market to Witness Substantial Growth through 2026 | In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Regional Analysis and Forecast

By applying market intelligence for the winning Luxury Watch Market business report, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Furthermore, all the stats, data, facts and figures collected to prepare this market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources. Not to mention, this gathered data and information is represented very well in the whole report with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables to simplify the flow of information for better user understanding. The market research report is a sure fire solution that businesses can adopt to thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- RADO WATCH CO. LTD.; Rolex; Burberry; OMEGA SA; Festina; LVMH; Richemont; KERING; The Swatch Group Ltd; Fossil Group; Seiko Watch Corporation; Chopard; PATEK PHILIPPE SA; Breitling SA; Audemars Piguet and Bulgari.

Luxury watch can be defined as an exclusive high-end watch that has enhanced quality of products and pristine methods utilized in the production process for the same. Innovative methods of marketing in combination with advanced products offered by the manufacturers have resulted in the high demand for the product. These watches are simply an upgradation over the traditional conventional watches, with advanced features and characteristics which results in its high price.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising innovations and advancements resulting in combination of traditional style and modern technology in watches has resulted in increased adoption for the product; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Adoption of the products as a status symbol and fashion statement which has been a result of rising levels of disposable income is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Availability of counterfeit products in the market is a factor that is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing levels of prices for the product which has been a result of rise in prices of raw materials and increase in cost of the production process; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Product Type (Mechanical Quartz, Chronograph, Automatic, Others),

Gender Type (Men, Women),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail, E-Commerce)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Audemars Piguet announced the launch of their luxury watch collection under the name “11:59” collection, with a variety of watch operations and moving technique.

In May 2018, Richemont announced the launch of their new sustainable brand “Baume”. The brand inclusive of unisex affordable, sustainable watches.

