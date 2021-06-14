Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market Thriving Worldwide with Top Growing Companies Congoleum Corporation, Forbo Flooring India Pvt. Ltd., Gerflor Group, Novalis, and Mohawk Industries Inc. among others

The “Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the luxury vinyl flooring market industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global luxury vinyl flooring market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-user and geography. The global luxury vinyl flooring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the luxury vinyl flooring.

Also, key market players influencing the luxury vinyl flooring market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the luxury vinyl flooring market are Tarkett SA, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBC America LLC, Mannington Mills, Congoleum Corporation, Forbo Flooring India Pvt. Ltd., Gerflor Group, Novalis, and Mohawk Industries Inc. among others.

Luxury vinyl flooring market is experiencing a high demand for better vinyl flooring due to increasing demand for premium flooring solutions among commercial end-users. The market-leading companies are providing luxury vinyl flooring solutions with competitive prices in order to stay competitive in the market and attract more customers. The increase in expenditure towards interior designing solutions and growing construction industry across emerging economies are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the stringent rules and regulations against the toxic chemicals related to vinyl flooring are anticipated to hinder the growth of luxury vinyl flooring market.

Luxury vinyl flooring is the method of covering the floor with finished high-quality PVC products. Vinyl flooring has high durability than other floorings and is generally used in high foot traffic. Luxury vinyl is used to decorate floors as they look very attractive and are cheaper than other flooring options. Luxury vinyl flooring is resistant to moisture and climatic change.

The report provides a detailed overview of the luxury vinyl flooring industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global luxury vinyl flooring market based on product type and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall luxury vinyl flooring market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

