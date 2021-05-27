Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market Aims to Expand at Double-Digit Growth Rate Covid-19 Analysis

This Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile market report’s aim is to provide data on market forecasts, channel features, end-user market, key pricing structure, and several regions. Aside from that, it addresses key business areas, key companies, their profiles, and investment opportunities in the market. The market is projected to grow by a significant amount between 2021 and 2027, according to the forecast. This Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market Report discusses market share, size, participants, growth, and industry analysis, among other things. To provide insightful vision on market development, analysts perform industry-specific calls, interviews with key industry leaders, and exclusive research. Each section contains information on various aspects of the industry. This study can be used by players and vendors to creating a competitive advantage. It also guarantees the long-term viability of industries.

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

Key global participants in the Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile market include:

Snmo LVT

Milliken

Metroflor

Parterre

Hailide New Material

Forbo

Beaulieu

Congoleum

RiL

Karndean

Mohawk

Gerflor

NOX Corporation

Tarkett

LG Hausys

Mannington Mills

Armstrong

Polyflor

Global Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile market: Application segments

Commercial Use

Residential Use

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market in Major Countries

7 North America Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile Market Intended Audience:

– Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile manufacturers

– Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile industry associations

– Product managers, Luxury Vinyl Floor Tile industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

