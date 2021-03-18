Luxury Packaging Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | HH Deluxe Packaging; PRESTIGE PACKING INDUSTRY; Crown

To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Luxury Packaging Market research report. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this market report. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. The attention on the overwhelming players HH Deluxe Packaging; PRESTIGE PACKING INDUSTRY; Crown; GPA Global; Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd.; Ardagh Group S.A.; O-I; Design Packaging, Inc.; Ekol Ofset; DS Smith; Elegant Packaging and McLaren Packaging Ltd.

Global Luxury Packaging Market is expected to grow with a conservative CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in overall expenses on personal care and cosmetics product which is one of the major applications for luxury packaging methods.

Luxury packaging is a method that is utilised for increasing the aesthetic appeal of the product and signify the brand appeal, helping the producer of the product to significantly increase the chances of their products standing out. These packaging methods are more often used for increasing the product and brand value rather than protection of the package.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Innovations in packaging methods resulting in sustainable luxury packaging methods and products; this factor is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Increasing growth of retail products and their penetration in the market increasing the demand for luxury packaging method

Reluctance of consumers and marketers to utilise heavy-weight and bulky packaging products and materials; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Material (Glass, Metal, Wood, Plastic, Paperboard, Others),

Type (Folders, Cartons, Rigid Boxes, Bags, Slipcases, Others),

Application (Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Confectionary, Others)

The LUXURY PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In September 2018, GPA Global announced that they have acquired Lucas Luxury Packaging. This acquisition will help both the organisations expand their business capabilities due to the different expertise of products and solutions they offer.

In September 2018, O-I announced the launch of “O-I:EXPRESSIONS”, an innovative 3D platform for the designing changes and customization to the packaging systems at the late stage or end stages.

