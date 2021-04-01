Luxury Packaging Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026 -DS Smith Plc, Crown Holdings Inc., Amcor Plc

The Global Luxury Packaging Market Report offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report also takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Luxury Packaging investments from 2021 till 2026.

The luxury packaging market was valued at USD 16.65 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 22.37 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591791/luxury-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=IX

Top Key Players in the Global Luxury Packaging Market: DS Smith Plc, Crown Holdings Inc., Amcor Plc, WestRock Co., Owens-Illinois Inc., International Paper Company Inc., Ardagh Group, Delta Global, GPA Global, HH Deluxe Packaging, Prestige Packaging Industries, Pendragon Presentation Packaging, Stolzle Glass Group, Keenpac, Elegant Packaging, Lucas Luxury Packaging, Luxpac Ltd., McLaren Packaging Ltd, B Smith Packaging Ltd

Industry News and Updates:

– September 2020 – Delta Global created an innovative, eco-friendly packaging solution for high-end fashion mystery box service, Heat. With sustainability and innovation taking center stage, this partnership aims to strengthen both brands commitment to responsible practices and to mitigate the fashion industrys impact on climate change.

– October 2020 – The Este Lauder Companies (ELC) and origins announced a sustainable packaging partnership with SABIC and Albea. Origins, a prestige global skincare brand that provides high-performance formulas powered by nature and proven by science, and its parent company, The ELC, announced a partnership with global chemical industry vendor SABIC and strategic beauty packaging manufacturer Alba to bring an advanced recycled tube package to market in 2021.

– January 2020 – DS Smith announced the opening of its state-of-the-art 550,000 sq-ft manufacturing facility in Lebanon. This expansion heralds the companys latest technology, keeping pace with growing demands by consumers and retailers for fully recyclable boxes and fit-to-product packaging that reduces costs, waste, and packing air of irregularly shaped items. The facility can produce about 30,000 boxes/hr and 2 billion sq-ft of recyclable packaging a year.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Luxury Packaging market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to grow substantially in the forecast period, owing to the increase in disposable income and consumer’s spending on luxury products in the region. Large population and massive urbanization have led to the rise in the adoption of urban lifestyle, due to the changing consumer patterns and the rising demand for luxurious products. For instance, According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, In 2019, about 60.16% of the total population lived in cities.

– Further, sustainable packaging is driving the market in the Asia-Pacific region, as the manufacturers of high-end products are focusing on producing packaging by the help of bio-degradable materials. Major international brands are focusing on eco-friendly luxury packaging solutions to maintain the sustainability goals.

– The major key factors driving the growth of the market include a massive increase in the number of product launches in the fashion and cosmetic sector. The major international brands are eyeing on the emerging economies, such as China, India, etc. to set up their stores in these countries, as these countries pose various growth prospects.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591791/luxury-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?mode=IX

Market Size Estimation:

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) for estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Luxury Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Luxury Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Buy full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082591791?mode=su?mode=IX

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

-Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

-Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

-Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com