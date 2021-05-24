Luxury jewelry Market Size worth USD 43.21 billion by 2025 | At a CAGR over 6%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The demand of Luxury jewelry in the market was valued USD 43.21 billion by 2025, anticipated to grow at CAGR over 6% during 2019-2025. Growing per capital disposable income, rising per capital expenditure on self-grooming, change in lifestyle among affluent consumers are driving the global market of luxury jewelry over the forecast years.

The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as the growing number of digital buyers, increasing middle class per capita income, growing high net worth individuals (HNWI) population, the growth of international tourism, etc. Technology advancement, such as integration of new technology, Computer-Aided System (CAD) in the manufacturing of jewelry makes complex designs possible, allows manufacturers to create new and critical jewelry designs easily.

Several luxury jewelry manufacturers are adopting various growth strategies in order to maintain their market position. Other key strategies followed by major players in the market are mergers, acquisitions, expansions with the launch of new products worldwide. The major factor restraining the luxury jewelry market is the high cost of jewelry. However, the impact of the high cost of luxury jewelry is projected to decrease with an increase in the disposable income of consumers globally over the forecast period.

Gold Luxury Jewelries – Generates Largest revenue

On the basis of the Material used, the luxury jewelry market is divided as Gold, Silver, Diamond, Platinum, Gems & Others. The gold segment is expected to have the lion share in the overall market and the Diamond segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment. In developing countries like India Jewelry, it serves as a mode of investment, particularly gold jewelry. It also serves in devotional purpose and is used to reflect different cultures. On the other hand, the art of luxury is very much alive and with the democratization of luxury in past years, the future of luxury jewelry market is expected to reach greater heights on par with countries like China & European countries.

Female segment – Generates the Largest revenue

On the basis of the End-User, the luxury jewelry market is divided as a male and female end user. Increasing demand for men’s jewelry creates a potential opportunity for the overall growth of the luxury jewelry market over the forecast period. Conventionally, women have more interest than men towards purchasing luxury jewelry.

However, this trend is changing, owing to the rise in demand for men on self-grooming and on aesthetic appeal. Moreover, the increasing influence of social media has also led to high adoption of latest fashion trends among men’s. Such key factors are contributing to the increase in demand for male luxury jewelry products such as bracelets, rings, necklaces, and others. Therefore, manufacturers are focusing on such products to gain an edge in the global luxury market.

Global luxury jewelry Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as David Yurman, Tiffany & Co., Yakult Honsha Co Ltd; Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, LVMH, and Buccellati are the major players in the global luxury jewelry market, providing various products of luxury jewelry. In April 2017, the Franco-Swiss group FM Industries Sycrilor, manufacturer of luxury jewelry for companies such as Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Mont-Blanc, started one of its technological and production centers in the Portuguese city, Covilha. The center was established to cater to the increasing demand for the high quality precision specialization of jewelry metals.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global luxury jewelry market, in terms of Value

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, on the basis of region, segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, & LATAM and major countries in the respective regions

To outline, categorized and forecast the global luxury jewelry market on the basis of product type, material used, end-user and distribution channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, new product launches, services, and regulative framework within the global mouthwash market.

To identify the drivers and challenges for the global luxury jewelry market.

To spot the profile of leading players and an array of strategic outlook and SWOT analysis of major industry players.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Fine

Custom

By Product Type

Necklace

Rings

Bracelets

Hair Ornaments

Earrings

Leg & Feet Ornaments

Others

By Material

Gold

Diamond

Platinum

Gems

Others

By End- user

Male

Females

By Distribution Channel

Online stores

Offline stores

In addition, the report provides analysis of the luxury Jewelry market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

Middle East Africa

