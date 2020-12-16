Luxury Car Market Outlook By Product, Application, End-User and Forecast

Luxury Car Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Luxury Car Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global Luxury Car Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 101.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 246.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of disposable incomes growing the demand for luxury cars in the market.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Luxury Car Market Development:

Increasing levels of adoption and preference of luxury vehicles due to the rising

Increase in prices of luxury cars in the Asia-Pacific region due to the hike in custom duties and other governmental regulations is also expected to restrain the market growth

In April 2018, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced the launch of its new luxury car brand Automobili Pininfarina, with its main characteristic being an electric luxury vehicle type.

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the luxury car market are Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, BMW AG, Tata Motors, General Motors, AB Volvo, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA, Tesla, Nissan Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Fiat Automobiles, Ferrari S.p.A., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Pagani Automobili, and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited.

