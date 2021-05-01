Lux Frágil will reopen this week with parties on the terrace at the end of the day

On Wednesday the disco starts the new program, which will include several DJ sets.

It was with a “Hallelujah!” Lux Frágil announced on social media: “Our doors will open again this Wednesday”. You can plan your return to the Lisbon nightclub on May 5th.

The return takes place on the terrace in compliance with the applicable health regulations and with an earlier schedule than before the pandemic. The highlight on the first evening is the performance of Benjamim, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will return the next day for another concert.

Until Sunday, performances and DJ sets by names such as Yen Sung, Switchdance or Rastronaut and Marfox will be performed on the terrace of Lux Frágil. Please note that the program will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 8th and 9th, right after lunch and will continue into the afternoon.

While the room won’t reopen, take the opportunity to also read the story of the Lux DJ who is one of the names returning this week who changed his life during the pandemic to devote himself to samosas making dedicate.

Our doors will open again this Wednesday. Hallelujah!

Posted by Lux Frágil on Friday April 30th, 2021