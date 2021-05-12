Lutein Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2018-2028

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Lutein Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year, and key prospects over the forecast period. The insights and analytics on this market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

A rise in the demand for lutein as a health supplement, its increasing usage as a natural colorant in food & beverage applications, as well as its usage as an additive for animal feed are among factors anticipated to fuel the demand for this ingredient in numerous consumer markets. Mounting customer awareness about the benefits of lutein intake, coupled with an increase in the number of health-conscious people, has led to an increase in the spending on superior lutein products, which is consequently driving the market.

Significant Contributions to the Report

Growth Drivers and Opportunities: Comprehensive analysis on growth-driving factors and opportunities for market players in different regional markets

Recent Trends and Forecasts: Detailed assessment on the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts for a 5-year or 10-year period.

Segmental Analysis: Extensive research on each segment and factors differentiating the role of these segments in market revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis

Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional market to arm stakeholders with necessary information to take critical decisions

Global Lutein market: Segmentation

Globally, the lutein market has been segmented as –

On the basis of product form, the global lutein market is segmented as –

Powder & crystalline lutein

Oil suspension lutein

Beadlet lutein

Emulsion lutein

On the basis of applications, the global lutein market is segmented as –

Medicine

Food colouring

Dairy & egg products

Poultry feed

Cosmetics

Tobacco

Others

On the basis of end use, the global lutein market is segmented as –

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Dietary supplements

On the basis of region, the global lutein market is segmented as –

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) Nordic (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APeJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) Greater China India South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APeJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The European region is expected to dominate the market as it has well-established and highly regulated pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals as well as dietary supplements industries. However, emerging economies, such as greater China, India and most of the ASEAN countries, are expected to play a crucial role in positively influencing the demand for lutein over the forecast period. Overall, the global market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Lutein market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global lutein market are –

BASF SE

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Rexall Sundown, Inc.

Hansen Holding A/S

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

