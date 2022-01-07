“Lusitânia”: the new RTP series that will bring several Portuguese legends to television

The production will have six episodes, each with a different story and actors.

Nuno Soler signs the argument. Photo: @janeko.

Between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, an anthological television series will be premiered on RTP that adapts “Legends originating in northern Portugal” and shows us a supernatural and superstitious country. “Lusitânia” will have six episodes, each with a different story and different actors in different television recordings, said screenwriter Nuno Soler of the newspaper “Público”. Viewers can expect epic, horror, suspense, and comedy stories.

In order to make their language “more accessible and immersive”, the stories were modernized and presented with more “representativeness” in the light of “today’s sensitivity”, according to the author. There is no shortage of black characters and LGBTQIA +, just as there is no shortage of women in the main roles, which is not documented in the original plot, which extends “from the time of the Celts to the 18th century”.

Igor Regalla, Catarina Wallenstein, Maria João Pinho, Pedro Laginha, Allex Miranda, João Pedro Vaz, João Vicente, Madalena Aragão and Miguel Loureiro are some of the names involved in this production which is the result of a partnership between producer Take It Easy is film and RTP.

In the same publication, the broadcaster’s program director, José Fragoso, stressed that this “is a type of project that RTP has not carried out”. And he added, “In terms of fantasy, I think it will be the first one we bet on in a few years.”

José Fragoso also emphasized that it was the potential of internationalization that made the station a co-producer. “Most of our recent co-productions have crossed the border and seen abroad. And this kind of fiction can go to any country. “