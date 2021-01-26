Lupine overtook new series in just four days

Since its release on Netflix on Friday, January 8, 2021, the Lupine series has kindled a lot of ink. If you haven’t seen it before, you’ve probably heard about it. The series got off to a very good start and the predictive statistics already give it references for the future. Another series, which appeared on Netflix on January 22, 2021, dethrones Lupine in France and tells the story of a fairy known to all.

The Winx series

If you’ve ignored it, you’ll be surprised: The Winx, namely the cartoon that rocked your childhood (or didn’t), offered a series adaptation on Netflix.

In the scenario where elements are borrowed from the cartoon, we follow in the footsteps of Bloom, who was born into a more classic family and is far from problems and learns that she is a special child. Here it isn’t Hagrid revealing that she is a witch, but she ends up learning that she is a fairy anyway. She is therefore going to integrate the kingdom of the fairies into Alféa while her parents believe she has gone to boarding school in Switzerland.

Bloom must learn to control his powers in a series that alternates moods. We believe sometimes in Harry Potter, sometimes in Riverdale, and sometimes in Pretty Little Liars. This is really a series for young adults as it can be the Vampire Diaries.

The excitement of the series

The sets of the series mainly aroused the surprise of the audience. The series was indeed shot in Ireland and offers very beautiful landscapes. Regarding Bloom, viewers appreciated the character who has great inner strength. On the other hand, certain phases of its transformation and certain special effects on social networks have received quite a bit of criticism.

However, the series continues to emulate and has downgraded the Lupine series to second place in the rankings. Yes: The Winx series is the most watched series since it was released on the Netflix platform. Yes, but be careful: don’t expect to find all of the elements of the original cartoon or you will be disappointed.

Differences from the original cartoon

Obviously, The Winx series is there to strike a chord and play with your nostalgia if you knew the cartoon. The series’ universe is obviously much darker than that of the cartoon (you must have guessed that we previously compared certain moments of the series to those of Riverdale).

Fairies side, which we know well, we will therefore find Bloom, as well as Stella and Musa. You will be accompanied by Aisha (who rules the water element) and Terra (who … rules the earth of course!). But what surprised us most is that the Trix are not in the game! The three Machiavellian sisters who made life impossible for Bloom and her allies in The Winx have stayed in the closet on the Netflix series. However, our beloved fairies always have to fight against a really impressive fairy named Beatrix (we will note the memory of the “Trix” in her name).

So what about the Specialists, the cartoon hunks group? Well, the Netflix series only features the characters from Sky and Riven, plus a new character named Dane.

In summary, The Winx is a series that smells of 2000s and youth. It will surely appeal to those who knew the cartoon and those who, in general, like to immerse themselves in a fantastic universe without too many headaches.