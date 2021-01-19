“Lupine” is so successful that it has already broken the records of “La Casa de Papel”.

Netflix announces that the French series has already been viewed by more than 70 million subscribers worldwide.

On January 8th, “Lupine” debuted on Netflix. Even so, that Tuesday, January 19th, I was still in first place in the national top. And Portugal is far from the only country where this is happening.

According to Variety, Netflix announced that the French series starring Omar Sy has already been seen by 70 million subscribers to the platform. Those numbers beat season four records of “La Casa de Papel,” which saw 65 million subscribers in the first 28 days, and “Bridgerton” (which debuted on Christmas Day and estimated by Netflix at 63) million in the first 28 days Days) and the 62 million “Gambito de Dama”, the great success of 2020.

It should be noted that Netflix is ​​usually reserved for your data and has already made changes to the algorithm that have resulted in series like “The Witcher” breaking records as well. The seven episodes of “Lupine” were a clear success, however.

Between comedy, action and a bit of humor, the series has attracted attention far beyond France. In addition to Portugal, French production in countries like Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Philippines, Poland and Holland topped Netflix.

In the series, Omar Sy, the actor of humble origin and a voice who has prevailed against racism, plays a gentleman thief who wants to avenge his father for an injustice of a wealthy family.

