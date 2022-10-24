Lupin Zero will be a 6-part ONA (Original Net Animation)!

The world’s best thief needed to begin someplace. Pic credit score: TMS Leisure

On October 23, 2022, @lupin_zero posted on Twitter {that a} new authentic web animation, Lupin Zero, can have 6 episodes. We’ve got a teaser trailer, synopsis, some employees, a premiere screening, and when to count on it!

Sadly, there’s no phrase on if the unique voice actors will probably be current or which providers will probably be streaming it. However the tweet guarantees to deliver us on a nostalgic journey and watching a toddler Lupin guarantees to be entertaining.

What’s Lupin Zero?

Lupin Zero is a prequel to the Lupin the Third sequence and will probably be set in 1960 Tokyo. Going by the teaser, this received’t be Lupin’s first escapade, nevertheless it is perhaps the one which makes his title identified.

It would additionally mix tales from the manga and authentic adventures. The teaser has translated, “Lupin, my title is Lupin,” and hints at a alternative he should make.

It could’t be about him turning into a thief, so what may or not it’s, and who’s he speaking to? Will we additionally see youthful variations of Jiegen, Goemon, Fujiko, and Zenigata?

These going to Anime NYC 2022 on November 18-20 will see the worldwide premiere of Lupin Zero. Daisuke Sako is directing, and Ichiro Okouchi is supervising the scripts.

Asami Taguchi is designing the characters, and Yoshihide Otomo is composing the music. Lupin Zero is about to premiere in December 2022, and Telecom Animation Movie will animate it.

Issues for the long run

Though six episodes might not appear to be a lot, Lupin Zero is the second Lupin the Third undertaking introduced in 2022. TMS Leisure introduced Lupin the Third vs. Cat’s Eye on September 22, 2022.

Lupin the Third vs. Cat’s Eye will probably be solely CGI and set 20 years after the occasions of Lupin Zero. However this crossover is about to premiere in 2023 completely on Amazon Prime Video.

Does this imply one occasion is perhaps teased within the different? For instance, will Lupin Zero additionally turn out to be an Amazon Prime Video unique?

October is sort of over, however the information continues to develop. You possibly can count on extra particulars as quickly as we verify them whereas these initiatives draw nearer.

Are you enthusiastic about extra Lupin content material? Tell us your ideas as the best thief on the earth returns to the small display!