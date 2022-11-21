LUPIN ZERO release date on HIDIVE in December 2022, main cast revealed

Character designs for Younger Lupin and Younger Jigen, and footage of voice actors Tasuku Hatanaka and Shunsuke Takeuchi. Pic credit score: @lupin_zero/Twitter

The Lupin Zero launch date on HIDIVE is confirmed for December 16, 2022.

Throughout Anime NYC 2022, the employees for Wright Movie and TMS Leisure revealed the principle forged and the premiere date for the upcoming 6-episode ONA (unique web animation) titled Lupin Zero, which is ready within the Sixties and stars younger Lupin III as he climbs the staircase to villainhood.

Should you have been fortunate sufficient to attend the Anime NYC occasion on Friday (November 18, 2022) the primary episode of Lupin Zero was screened.

The anime sequence depicting the untold story of the world’s best thief will function a retro and distinctive artwork type impressed by Japan’s Sixties.

Who’re the principle forged members?

Lupin Zero important forged members embrace:

Tasuku Hatanaka – Lupin

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Jigen

You may watch the newest trailer on TMS Leisure’s official YouTube channel right here:

Lupin Zero trailer.

This teaser showcases a rearrangement of “Afro Lupin’68”, which is the twond opening theme tune for Lupin the threerd Half 1. It was composed by Takeo Yamashita and carried out by the singer Charlie Corsey.

What’s the plot of Lupin Zero?

How did Lupin develop as much as turn out to be the infamous gentleman thief often known as Lupin the III? Since 1967, when Monkey Punch launched his Lupin the threerd manga it took the world by storm and gained world recognition. The character Lupin the threerd has appeared in varied media as a consequence of his reputation.

Nevertheless, regardless of his longstanding standing and notoriety because the world’s best thief, again within the day Lupin was only a younger and inexperienced boy. Lupin Zero is loosely primarily based on “Younger Lupin III” from the unique manga and can inform a nostalgic but brand-new story that may make clear Lupin’s mysterious but humble beginnings.

The story is ready in Sixties Japan (the identical period the unique sequence was first revealed), and revolves round a younger schoolboy named Lupin, who has a penchant for swindling his fellow college students and moving into bother throughout his nights out in town. Through the Sixties Japan was having fun with an financial growth.

Nevertheless, when Lupin meets the gun-wielding hooligan schoolmate, Daisuke Jigen, all the pieces adjustments. The 2 are caught up in a yakuza (Japanese crime syndicate) plot and the lifetime of a phenomenal singer is hanging within the stability. Lupin and Jigen must group up in the event that they’re going to save lots of this magnificence’s life. However as soon as Lupin has caught a style of the fun of outsmarting the dangerous guys his life won’t ever be the identical.

The sequence is loosely primarily based on chapters from the unique manga “Confession Sequence” by Monkey Punch.

Who’re the manufacturing group members?

Lupin Zero manufacturing group members embrace:

Director – Daisuke Sakou (Lupin the Third: Half 5 chief animation director, Lupin III Italian Sport animation director)

Animation – Telecom Animation Movie (Lupin the three rd sequence)

sequence) Scriptwriter – Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rise up, Sk8 the Infinity, Valvrave the Liberator)

Character Designer – Asami Taguchi (Lupin III Italian Sport, Lupin III: Half IV character design assistant)

Music Composer – Yoshihide Otomo (INU-OH, Otona no Ikkyuu-san, Ama Chan)

Setting analysis – Seiichi Shirato (Lupin the Third: Half 5, Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen’s Headstone)

Are you trying ahead to Lupin Zero? Do you suppose they’ll present a Younger Fujiko? What was Fujiko like when she was only a middle-school scholar? Tell us within the remark part beneath!