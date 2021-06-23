Lung Marker Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key Player Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lung Marker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global lung marker market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Lung markers are substances produced by tumor cells that are used for lung localization. They are produced in the body in response to cancer and are found in the urine, blood and stool of the patients. They are used during lung intervention procedures for providing information regarding the nature and condition of cancer. They also aid in diagnosing, predicting and monitoring the tumor for understanding the type of therapy required to treat the condition. Apart from this, they are used in numerous hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the diagnosis and treatment of pleural effusion and mesothelioma.

Global Lung Marker Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of lung cancer and the high mortality rates associated with it. This has led the key players to heavily invest in research and development (R&D) for the introduction of an effective cure. Since lung markers form an indispensable component in lung localization, a significant increase in their demand has been registered. Along with this, there has been an increase in the occurrence of respiratory disorders on account of deteriorating air quality, unhealthy lifestyle preferences and high smoking rates among the masses. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population across the globe is vulnerable to develop acute respiratory disorders, which is propelling the demand for lung markers. Governments of several countries are also offering numerous healthcare benefits for the early diagnosis and pre-treatment of several chronic diseases, such as lung cancer, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Abbott Diagnostics Ltd.

Affymetrix Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter

Fujirebio US

Hologic Inc.

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Veridex LLC

Lung Marker Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, cancer type, marker type and end use industry.

Breakup by Cancer Type:

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

Breakup by Marker Type:

EGFR

EML4-ALK

KRAS

BRAF

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

