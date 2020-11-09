Lung Cancer Screening Software Market is Dazzling Worldwide || Leading Players – Volpara Solutions Limited; Thynk Health; CRA Health LLC; ProVation Medical, Inc.; Nuance Communications Inc

The large scale Lung Cancer Screening Software Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Lung Cancer Screening Software Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

The research studies accomplished in this Lung Cancer Screening Software Market report helps to guess several important aspects. The market report acts as an authentic source of information which puts forth a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. Lung Cancer Screening Software Market research report also offers details about consumer’s demands, preferences, and their variable likings about particular product. All the data and information, especially numerical data, involved in this market report has been represented very well in the form of graphs, charts or tables for the better understanding of users.

Key Market Competitors:

The major players covered in the Lung Cancer Screening Software Market report are Medtronic, PenRad Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Volpara Solutions Limited, Lungview, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thynk Health, Eon, Nuance Communications, Inc., MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Vital Images (A Subsidiary of Canon Group company), HealthMyne, Optellum Ltd, Coreline Soft, Co., Ltd., MyCareWare, ProVation Medical, Inc. and among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 19.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 80,455.86 thousand by 2027 due to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer cases globally, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis and frequent screening, government initiatives undertaken to implement screening programs for various diseases are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Lung cancer screening is a process of detection and identification of lung cancer with usage of different technologies and software. Rising use of this technique is expected to accelerate the need for advanced software for lung cancer screening. Lung cancer screening software helps in management for patient’s participation in lung screening programs and provides an efficient way for healthcare professionals to collect, curate and transfer data to clinicians and patients. Additionally, this software enables to identify patients at risk and automates flow of data with integrated electronic health records. Lung cancer screening program solutions have several advantages, including identifying, registering and monitoring patients, reporting, integrating and analysing data, and communicating with patients, which in turn increases their admission to hospitals and radiology.

Lung cancer screening software has increased as compared to the precise year with increasing prevalence of lung cancer along with increasing number of lung cancer screening. Additionally, the demand of lung cancer screening software increases with growing number of screening programs across the globe and worldwide, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer and mortality. For instance, the American Lung Association has united women and loved ones all over the region to fight the number one killer of men and women in the United States during lung cancer awareness month in November 2019. Further, technical issues related with the available software, scarcity of technically knowledgeable professionals for cancer diagnosis is expected to restraint the usage of lung cancer screening software and is expected to slow down the growth of the lung cancer screening software market in the forecast period.

The lung cancer screening software market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Scope and Market Size

Global lung cancer screening software market is segmented into eight notable segments which are based on mode of delivery, product, type, application, platform, purchase mode, end user, and distribution channel.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into cloud based solutions, on-premise solutions, and web based solutions. In 2020, cloud-based solutions segment for lung cancer dominates in the lung cancer screening software market due to the relatively lower need for infrastructure in the region.

On the basis of product, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into lung cancer screening radiology solution, lung cancer screening patient management software, nodule management software, data collection and reporting, patient coordination and workflow, lung nodule computer aided detection, pathology and cancer staging, statistical audit reporting, screening PACs, practice management, and audit log tracking. In 2020, lung cancer screening radiology solution segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to the supply of high quality products and the increased demand for radiation solution for lung cancer in the region.

On the basis of type, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into computer-assisted screening and traditional screening. In 2020, computer-assisted screening segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to fewer doctors’ demands and rapid results on lung screening in the region.

On the basis of application, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). In 2020, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to increasing incidence of non-small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in the region.

On the basis of platform, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into standalone and integrated. In 2020, standalone segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to focused functionality and maximum accuracy in the region.

On the basis of purchase mode, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into individual and institutional. In 2020, institutional segment is expected to dominate the lung cancer screening software market as hospitals, oncology centers and operating theatres are largely buying and reconsidering their licenses / services, although institutional acquisitions are to seek the benefits of liquidity purchases, discounts and easy product offerings in the region.

On the basis of end user, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into hospitals, oncology centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2020, oncology centers segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to the increasing shift to preventive and diagnostic testing, forcing improvements and technological innovations in the region.

On the basis of distribution channel, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into direct tenders, and third party distributor. In 2020, direct tenders segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to the availability of wide range of products that are accessible to patients in the region.

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Country Level Analysis

The lung cancer screening software market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, mode of delivery, product, type, application, platform, purchase mode, end user, and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the lung cancer screening software market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software marketing system, with key market players expanding their products and promoting ongoing strategic partnerships that account for the largest share of the population in the region. Increasing the market growth in health spending in China and India, increasing the incidence of lung cancer and improving healthcare infrastructure in Southeast Asian countries are key factors. Additionally, the increasing number of COVID 19 cases is expected to accelerate economic growth during the forecast period.

Cloud based solutions holds maximum share in U.S. lung cancer screening software market due to cloud based solutions can reduce the cost of managing and maintaining information systems. Cloud based solutions holds maximum share in Germany lung cancer screening software market due to cloud offers a number of advanced security features that ensure the secure storage and management of data. Cloud based solutions holds maximum share in Japan lung cancer screening software market due to cloud-based solutions are ideal for those who need increased or volatile bandwidth. If the demand for business increases, can easily increase the customers cloud capacity without having to invest in physical infrastructure.

The country section of the report also provides individual lung cancer screening software market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Strategic Initiatives by Manufactures is Creating New Opportunities for Players in the Lung Cancer Screening Software Market

Lung cancer screening software market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in aesthetic industry with lung cancer screening software sales, impact of advancement in the lung cancer screening software and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the lung cancer screening software market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Lung cancer screening software Market Share Analysis

Lung cancer screening software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to lung cancer screening software market.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the lung cancer screening software market.

For instance,

In March 2020, Nuance Communications, Inc., has documented free COVID-19 templates for all dragon medical users and mobile solutions for care teams. This will help to uplift the brand image in the market and will also help to gain trust of customers.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the Lung cancer screening software market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for lung cancer screening software.

The Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Segments

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Dynamics

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Size

Lung Cancer Screening Software Volume Analysis

Lung Cancer Screening Software Adoption Rare

Lung Cancer Screening Software Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Lung Cancer Screening Software Competition & Companies involved

Lung Cancer Screening Software Value Chain

