Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Expectation Surges With Rising Demand And Changing Trends 2021-2028

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 19.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 80,455.86 thousand by 2027 due to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer cases globally, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis and frequent screening, government initiatives undertaken to implement screening programs for various diseases are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Medtronic

PenRad Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Volpara Solutions Limited

Lungview

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Thynk Health, Eon

Nuance Communications, Inc.

MeVis Medical Solutions AG

Vital Images (A Subsidiary of Canon Group company)

HealthMyne

Optellum Ltd

Coreline Soft, Co., Ltd.

MyCareWare

ProVation Medical, Inc.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nuance Communications, Inc. and Siemens Healthcare Private Limited are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific Lung cancer screening software market and the market leaders targeting Japan and China to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The lung cancer screening software market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nuance Communications, Inc. as they are the market leaders for lung cancer screening software. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the lung cancer screening software market.

Lung cancer screening is a process of detection and identification of lung cancer with usage of different technologies and software. Rising use of this technique is expected to accelerate the need for advanced software for lung cancer screening. Lung cancer screening software helps in management for patient’s participation in lung screening programs and provides an efficient way for healthcare professionals to collect, curate and transfer data to clinicians and patients. Additionally, this software enables to identify patients at risk and automates flow of data with integrated electronic health records. Lung cancer screening program solutions have several advantages, including identifying, registering and monitoring patients, reporting, integrating and analysing data, and communicating with patients, which in turn increases their admission to hospitals and radiology.

Lung cancer screening software has increased as compared to the precise year with increasing prevalence of lung cancer along with increasing number of lung cancer screening. Additionally, the demand of lung cancer screening software increases with growing number of screening programs across the globe and worldwide, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer and mortality. For instance, the American Lung Association has united women and loved ones all over the region to fight the number one killer of men and women in the United States during lung cancer awareness month in November 2019. Further, technical issues related with the available software, scarcity of technically knowledgeable professionals for cancer diagnosis is expected to restraint the usage of lung cancer screening software and is expected to slow down the growth of the lung cancer screening software market in the forecast period.

Key Pointers Covered in Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Market Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

Impact of COVID-19 in the market

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for Lung cancer screening software in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is Koninklijke Philips N.V. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 15% to 20% in the global.

Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Scope and Market Size

Global lung cancer screening software market is segmented into eight notable segments which are based on mode of delivery, product, type, application, platform, purchase mode, end user, and distribution channel.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into cloud based solutions, on-premise solutions, and web based solutions. In 2020, cloud-based solutions segment for lung cancer dominates in the lung cancer screening software market due to the relatively lower need for infrastructure in the region.

On the basis of product, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into lung cancer screening radiology solution, lung cancer screening patient management software, nodule management software, data collection and reporting, patient coordination and workflow, lung nodule computer aided detection, pathology and cancer staging, statistical audit reporting, screening PACs, practice management, and audit log tracking. In 2020, lung cancer screening radiology solution segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to the supply of high quality products and the increased demand for radiation solution for lung cancer in the region.

On the basis of type, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into computer-assisted screening and traditional screening. In 2020, computer-assisted screening segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to fewer doctors’ demands and rapid results on lung screening in the region.

On the basis of application, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). In 2020, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to increasing incidence of non-small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in the region.

On the basis of platform, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into standalone and integrated. In 2020, standalone segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to focused functionality and maximum accuracy in the region.

On the basis of purchase mode, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into individual and institutional. In 2020, institutional segment is expected to dominate the lung cancer screening software market as hospitals, oncology centers and operating theatres are largely buying and reconsidering their licenses / services, although institutional acquisitions are to seek the benefits of liquidity purchases, discounts and easy product offerings in the region.

On the basis of end user, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into hospitals, oncology centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2020, oncology centers segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to the increasing shift to preventive and diagnostic testing, forcing improvements and technological innovations in the region.

On the basis of distribution channel, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into direct tenders, and third party distributor. In 2020, direct tenders segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to the availability of wide range of products that are accessible to patients in the region.

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Country Level Analysis

The lung cancer screening software market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, mode of delivery, product, type, application, platform, purchase mode, end user, and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the lung cancer screening software market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software marketing system, with key market players expanding their products and promoting ongoing strategic partnerships that account for the largest share of the population in the region. Increasing the market growth in health spending in China and India, increasing the incidence of lung cancer and improving healthcare infrastructure in Southeast Asian countries are key factors. Additionally, the increasing number of COVID 19 cases is expected to accelerate economic growth during the forecast period.

Cloud based solutions holds maximum share in U.S. lung cancer screening software market due to cloud based solutions can reduce the cost of managing and maintaining information systems. Cloud based solutions holds maximum share in Germany lung cancer screening software market due to cloud offers a number of advanced security features that ensure the secure storage and management of data. Cloud based solutions holds maximum share in Japan lung cancer screening software market due to cloud-based solutions are ideal for those who need increased or volatile bandwidth. If the demand for business increases, can easily increase the customers cloud capacity without having to invest in physical infrastructure.

The country section of the report also provides individual lung cancer screening software market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Strategic Initiatives by Manufactures is Creating New Opportunities for Players in the Lung Cancer Screening Software Market

Lung cancer screening software market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in aesthetic industry with lung cancer screening software sales, impact of advancement in the lung cancer screening software and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the lung cancer screening software market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Lung cancer screening software Market Share Analysis

Lung cancer screening software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to lung cancer screening software market.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the lung cancer screening software market.

For instance,

In March 2020, Nuance Communications, Inc., has documented free COVID-19 templates for all dragon medical users and mobile solutions for care teams. This will help to uplift the brand image in the market and will also help to gain trust of customers.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the Lung cancer screening software market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for lung cancer screening software.

